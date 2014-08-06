GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares worn down by Wall St, oil near 9-mth low

* US stocks suffer geopolitical jitters, Asia follows
* Dollar underpinned by upbeat US economic data
* Oil prices under pressure amid ample supply
* Fox drops bid for Time Warner, Sprint gives up on T-Mobile
SYDNEY, Aug 6 Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday
while the U.S. dollar held firm after a slump on Wall Street and
tensions over Ukraine instilled a mood of risk aversion across
markets.
Geopolitical concerns overshadowed upbeat U.S. economic data
which included a spike in service-sector activity to a nine-year
peak and a surprisingly large increase in factory orders.
Yet there was potentially positive news for the global
economic outlook as oil prices continued their slide, with Brent
crude hitting its lowest in nine months.
Higher energy prices essentially act as a tax on consumers
and businesses, so the drop should give a fillip to spending
power and demand.
For now, the drag from Wall Street was too much for regional
markets and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan slipped 0.2 percent.
Losses were moderate, with Japan's Topix off 0.6
percent, as was the Nikkei.
The Dow had dropped 0.84 percent, while the S&P 500
lost 0.97 percent and the Nasdaq 0.71 percent.
All 10 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, led by energy stocks, which
shed 2.1 percent as ample supply pressured oil prices.
Shares had been weak for most of the Tuesday session, but
selling accelerated in the afternoon on reports that Russian
troops were massing near the Ukraine border.
Shortly after the close, Twenty-First Century Fox,
the media company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, said it had
withdrawn its offer to buy Time Warner Inc.
Shares of Fox jumped, gaining 8.6 percent in after-hours
action, while Time Warner shares fell over 11 percent.
There were also reports Sprint Corp had dropped its
bid to acquire No. 4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc
because of regulatory obstacles. Sprint's shares slid 11 percent
after hours, while T-Mobile lost 8 percent.
The unease over Ukraine helped put a mild bid into
Treasuries, with yields on 10-year notes down a tick
at 2.49 percent.
In currencies, the dollar hit its highest against a basket
of currencies since last September after the Institute
for Supply Management said service-sector growth hit an
eight-and-a-half-year peak on strength in new orders and
employment.
U.S. factory orders were also solid in July and data showed
positive revisions to durable goods orders, a sign that the
economy continues to improve.
The dollar index was last at 81.537, not far from the
overnight peak of 81.626. The euro languished at $1.3370,
having plumbed a nine-month trough of $1.3358.
The dollar had less luck on the yen, lapsing back to 102.54
from Tuesday's high of 102.93.
The standout currency was the New Zealand dollar, which
skidded to two-month lows overnight after milk prices fell again
at an auction held by Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's
biggest dairy exporter.
In commodities, gold failed to get any lift from safe-haven
flows and idled at $1,288.14 an ounce.
Oil prices remained under pressure as ample supplies in
Europe and North America outweighed fears that violence in the
Middle East and North Africa could disrupt production.
Brent crude edged up 20 cents on Wednesday to
$104.81, but that followed its weakest close since November
2013. U.S. crude was 30 cents firmer at $97.68, following
its lowest settlement since early February.
