GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares soar, yen skids after BOJ stuns with new easing steps

* Nikkei surges 4.8 pct to highest close since Nov 2007
* Asian shares extend gains made after U.S. GDP data lifts
Wall Street
* Dollars spikes 1.7 percent to near seven-year high against
yen
* Yen crosses surge after BOJ reignites carry trade
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese stocks soared 4.8 percent
to their highest close since November 2007 and the yen skidded
to near seven-year lows against the dollar on Friday, after the
Bank of Japan surprised markets with fresh easing steps it
called a pre-emptive move to stoke inflation.
The Nikkei stock average marked its biggest one-day
gain since June 2013 after Japan's central bank said it would
purchase more shares of exchange-traded funds and real estate
investment trusts, extend the duration of its portfolio of
Japanese government bonds, and increase the pace at which it
expands base money to "pre-empt manifestation" of risks.
The buoyant mood was likely to carry over to Europe, where
financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to
open 54 points higher, or up 0.8 percent; Germany's DAX
to open 95 points higher, or up 1 percent; and France's CAC 40
to open 43 points higher, or up 1 percent.
S&P e-mini futures jumped 1.1 percent to test
September's record high, and the yield on benchmark U.S.
Treasury notes rose to 2.347 percent from the U.S.
close of 2.305 percent on Thursday.
The dollar was buying 111.06, up about 1.7 percent
on the day after rising as high as 111.18 yen, its highest since
January 2008.
"It was a total surprise that the BOJ eased further at this
time given that BOJ executives have not voiced such pessimistic
views lately. The move was apparently made in response to
underlying weakness in prices," said Junko Nishioka, chief
economist at RBS Securities Japan.
"I think the move will be effective as it prompted a sharp
drop in the yen. That will help boost import prices, which will
in turn help bring inflation closer to the BOJ's target," she
said.
After the Nikkei closed, the BOJ released its latest
semiannual outlook and slashed in half its economic forecast for
the current fiscal year to 0.5 percent, after demand weakened in
the wake of a sales tax hike in April.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters on Friday that
there was still room for further easing if needed, but the
central bank believed Friday's steps were sufficient.
Data released early on Friday showed Japan's annual core
consumer inflation slowed for a second straight month in
September, adding to evidence the BOJ is likely to miss its
price goal.
Before the BOJ's surprise, markets were cheered by Wall
Street's surge late in Thursday's session after news of
surprisingly strong third-quarter U.S. economic growth as the
trade gap narrowed. But domestic demand slipped, hinting at some
loss of momentum.
The data came a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised
markets with an optimistic assessment of the U.S. economy when
it announced the end of its monthly bond buying stimulus
programme.
Japan's outperformance boosted shares outside of Japan, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
adding 0.8 percent, putting it on track for
weekly and monthly gains of more than 2.5 percent.
Japanese shares also got a lift from news that Japan's
Government Pension Investment Fund is poised to approve
allocation targets which aim to raise the portion of Japanese
shares in its portfolio to 25 percent from the current target of
12 percent, two government sources said.
"The consensus was that GPIF would go to 20 percent Japanese
stocks. The impact of 25 percent will be strong, with a positive
impact for stocks," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst
at Rakuten Securities in Tokyo.
But data released before the market open showed Japan's
jobless rate rose in September and the availability of jobs fell
for the first time in more than three years, suggesting the
labour market is starting to lose some momentum. Japanese
household spending also fell more than expected in September.
Popular cross-trades, involving purchases of higher yielding
currencies against the yen, soared after the BOJ easing, with
Australian dollar rising 1.5 percent and the New
Zealand dollar gaining 1.6 percent against the yen.
The euro dropped 0.3 percent to $1.2574.
In commodities trading, spot gold dropped about 1
percent to $1,186.70 an ounce.
Brent crude fell about 0.2 percent to $86.05 a
barrel.
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Thomas Wilson in
Tokyo and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)