GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong dollar squeezes commodities, BOJ puts onus on ECB

* Dollar scores new peak at 112.98 yen, euro hits 2-year
trough
* Bold action from BOJ piles pressure on ECB to follow
* China manufacturing data disappoints, US survey due later
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 3 The U.S. dollar powered to
seven-year peaks against the yen on Monday and a two-year high
on the euro, a punishing trend for commodities priced in
dollars as gold, silver and oil all fell.
Disappointing surveys out of China's manufacturing and
services sectors highlighted the relative health of the U.S.
economy, and piled pressure on other countries to ease monetary
policy yet further.
The dollar came within a whisker of 113.00 yen in
early trade, before taking a breather at 112.72. It has climbed
over 3 percent since the Bank of Japan stunned markets by
doubling down on its already massive stimulus programme.
The bold move has raised expectations the European Central
Bank will eventually have to bite the bullet on quantitative
easing, even if not at its meeting on Thursday.
"In this environment of subdued growth and long-term
low-flation, we expect the ECB to announce the purchase of
government bonds of euro area member states by early next year
at the latest," said Apolline Menut, an analyst at Barclays.
That outlook is one reason the euro caved to a fresh
two-year trough of $1.2444, and why the dollar reached
levels not seen since mid-2010 against a basket of currencies
.
While Tokyo stocks were enjoying a holiday after Friday's
4.8 percent surge in the Nikkei, shares across Asia were
consolidating their gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.5 percent from a five-week high, but
most regional markets were a shade firmer.
In Europe, the FTSE, DAX and CAC 40
were all seen opening with minor changes.
On Wall Street, both the Dow Jones industrial average and
the S&P 500 index had notched record closing highs on Friday.
The Dow gained 1.13 percent and the S&P 500 1.17
percent.
CHINA DATA UNDERWHELMS
Sentiment in Asia was somewhat tempered by a survey showing
China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in nine months
in October as a cooling property sector weighed on demand.
That followed an unexpected dip in China's factory activity
to a five-month low in October, underlining the uncertain
outlook for world's second biggest economy.
Still, the prospect of further policy stimulus helped
support stocks and Shanghai gained 0.5 percent.
The soft data knocked almost a full cent off the Australian
dollar, which is often used by investors as a liquid
proxy for bets on China.
Yet the allure of Australia's relatively high yields has
only been burnished by the BOJ's actions and lifted the Aussie
to its highest on the yen since May last year.
Indeed, by announcing it would buy more longer-dated bonds
and thus push down already threadbare yields, the BOJ is clearly
trying to force Japanese investors to seek higher returns in
riskier assets, both at home and abroad.
The rush out of yen was given more impetus by news that
Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund will
raise its holdings of foreign stocks to 25 percent, well above
some analysts' expectations.
In contrast, U.S. Treasury yields ended higher last week
after the Federal Reserve wound down its bond buying campaign
against a generally improving economic background.
In a data-packed week, the US's ISM index of manufacturing
activity due later o Monday is expected to hold at a relatively
healthy 56.2 in October. The October payrolls report on Friday
is forecast to show a solid increase of around 231,000 new
hires.
In commodity markets, gold was pinned near its lowest since
2010 at $1,168 an ounce, as was silver at $15.87.
Brent oil slipped another 23 cents to $85.63 a
barrel, while U.S. crude lost 36 cents to $80.18.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)