GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as commodity rout trumps US optimism

* Nikkei down 0.86 pct in volatile trade, dollar firm
* Republican victory, solid U.S. data support U.S. shares
* EM, commodity-linked currencies under pressure
* Euro eyes ECB meeting after report of internal rift
* European shares seen falling up to 0.3 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 6 Asian shares and commodity
currencies stumbled on Thursday as prices for a host of
commodities retreated on lingering concerns over slower global
growth, while Tokyo stocks stepped back after posting large
gains in a Bank of Japan-inspired rally.
European shares are seen falling, with spread-betters
expecting Britain's FTSE to decline 0.3 percent and
Germany's DAX 0.2 percent, ahead of the European Central
Bank's policy meeting.
Investors are nervous about whether ECB chief Mario Draghi
would temper his readiness for more stimulus given reports of
internal opposition to quantitative easing.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell as much as 0.5 percent, led by declines in
Australia and China, under pressure from concerns over slower
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
The Australian dollar flirted with a four-year low of
$0.8606 hit on Wednesday while the Canadian dollar
stood near five-year lows of C$1.1466 to the U.S. dollar
.
Many other commodity exporters took an even bigger hammering
The Brazilian real flirted with its six-year trough hit last
week.
The Russian rouble tumbled to record low
after the central bank effectively abandoned the trading
corridor for the currency, by halting the multi-billion dollar
daily interventions.
Reflecting the selloff, the MSCI's emerging market index
is now at its cheapest level since 2005 in comparison
to U.S. S&P 500.
"While I would put about 70 percent chance that the global
economy will chug along, the fact that two of the BRICs bloc are
facing problems do raise some caution," said Soichiro Monji,
chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.9 percent as speculators
booked profits from their 8-plus percent rise over the past
three days thanks to Bank of Japan's shock decision last Friday
to expand its monetary stimulus.
That triggered a knee-jerk buyback in the yen, with the
dolllar falling to 114.55 yen after having hit a seven-year peak
of 115.52 yen.
Still generally solid U.S. economic data and expectations of
business-friendly policies following the Republican Party's
election victory underpinned the dollar.
Payroll processor AD reported solid U.S. private-sector job
growth in October, auguring well for jobs data due on Friday.
The U.S. dollar index against a basket of currencies held
near a four-year peak of 87.606 hit on Wednesday. It last
stood at 87.348.
The Republican win also helped to drive record closing highs
on Wednesday for the Dow and the S&P 500 Index
which both rose 0.6 percent, led by gains in energy and
financial shares seen to benefit from light-handed regulations.
CHALLENGE FOR DRAGHI
The euro was under pressure although the common currency
could see a rebound if European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
scales back his readiness for more stimulus given reports of
internal opposition to quantitative easing.
"I think it will be difficult for the ECB to adopt new
measures now so the baseline scenario would be that Draghi will
drop some hints of possible easing in the future," said Ayako
Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The euro traded at $1.2483, near a two-year low of
$1.2439 hit on Monday, undermined by concerns that the euro zone
economy could be slipping into recession and deflation.
Speculation that the ECB may adopt full-fledged quantitative
easing, such as large-scale buying of euro zone sovereign debt,
to cope with economic threats has pushed down the euro for
months, even though few market players expect a decision on
Thursday.
A Reuters report on Tuesday that national central bankers in
the euro area plan to challenge Draghi over what they see as his
secretive management style and erratic communication made many
traders extra cautious about betting too heavily against the
euro.
Speculators were eager to sell the yen instead after the BOJ
last week surprised markets by enhancing its already massive
quantitative easing.
A strong dollar undermined the case for investing in
precious metals, sending the price of gold and silver to 4
1/2-year lows.
Gold fell as low as $1,137.40 per ounce on Wednesday,
down 2.3 percent and its second-largest one-day drop so far this
year. It last traded at $1,143.80.
Silver fetched $15.31 per ounce after a 4.1 percent
fall on Wednesday.
Copper, a barometer of global demand, eased 0.3
percent to $6,618.25 per tonne, weighed by worries of softening
consumption in China.
Oil prices, which slumped to multi-year lows on world demand
anxiety, extended their bounce after a fire broke out on
Wednesday at an oil product pipeline north of the Saudi Arabian
capital.
One security source said that the accident was "not the work
of terrorists" while a U.S. security source said that the U.S.
government assessment was that the fire was caused by faulty
repair work.
Smaller than expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also
supported prices. U.S. crude futures traded at $78.70 per
barrel, off two-year lows of $75.84 hit on Tuesday.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann & Shri Navaratnam)