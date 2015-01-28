GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares resilient as investors pin hopes on Fed; Apple outperforms

* Stocks soft as Wall St weighed by earnings disappointment
* Dollar eases on talk Fed could sound more dovish on policy
* Apple bucks the trend by beating estimates, shares jump
By Hideyuki Sano and Wayne Cole
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Jan 28 Asian stocks showed some
resilience on Wednesday as investors speculated whether the
Federal Reserve could take a dovish turn in its post-meeting
statement later in the session, amid signs a stronger dollar was
hurting U.S. corporate profits.
Apple Inc also provided some relief after the bell
as record iPhone sales helped it beat expectations, sending its
stock up more than 5 percent.
Yahoo Inc gained more than 6 percent in after-hours
trading on its plans to spin off its 15 percent stake in China's
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, responding to pressure to
hand its prized e-commerce investment over to shareholders.
Those moves helped U.S. stock futures rise 0.7
percent in Asia even as earnings from other U.S. majors
generally disappointed, with multinationals from DuPont
to Microsoft Corp complaining that a strong U.S. dollar
was hurting profits.
European shares were expected to keep their bullish tone
since the European Central Bank unveiled quantitative easing
last week, with spreadbetters seeing rise of around one percent
in Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC40.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan ticked up 0.2 percent to hit a
four-month high while the Nikkei also gained 0.2 percent
to one-month high.
"The ECB quantitative easing was very powerful. Asian
markets saw big fund inflows. The falls in oil prices reduced
inflation risk, allowing many central banks in emerging markets
to ease policy," said Yukino Yamada, senior strategist at Daiwa
Securities
Singapore's central bank in fact eased monetary policy
unexpectedly on Wednesday ahead of its scheduled review in
April, joining a growing list of central banks that took steps
to counter disinflation and slowing growth.
The latest U.S. economic news was mixed with surprisingly
soft durable goods orders, but notable strength in housing and
consumer sentiment.
Soft business investment and corporate earnings stoked talk
the Fed would have to acknowledge the more difficult environment
in its policy statement at 1400 GMT.
So far, the Fed has stuck by plans to raise interest rates
around the middle of 2015, but markets have relentlessly pushed
the timing out to year-end and are plotting a much lower
trajectory for future hikes.
Fed funds <0#FF:> imply a rate of only 45 basis points by
December, compared to the current effective funds rate of 12
basis points.
"The market now thinks a rate hike around June is unlikely.
So if the Fed does not change its tone, the market will take it
as a bit more hawkish than expected," said Tomoaki Shishido,
fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
Just the risk of a dovish turn was enough to force
speculators to cut back on crowded short positions in the euro,
lifting the common currency to $1.1372 and away from
Monday's 11-year low of $1.1098.
The dollar dipped to 117.92 yen and retreated against
a basket of major currencies to 94.092, off an 11-year
high of 95.481 hit on Friday.
In commodity markets, oil prices were pressured by news U.S.
oil stockpiles surged by nearly 13 million barrels last week.
Brent crude oil dipped to $49.01 a barrel while U.S.
crude oil futures slipped to $45.57.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)