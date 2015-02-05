GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro hit as ECB takes hard line on Greek debt

* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening significantly
lower
* U.S. crude oil struggles after tanking 9 pct overnight
* Emerging Asian currencies lower after China's easing
TOKYO, Feb 5 Asian stocks were mostly lower and
the euro slipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank
said it would not accept Greek bonds as collateral - a robust
early response to Athens's efforts to renegotiate bailout terms
with creditors.
Spreadbetters expected the Greek situation would take a toll
on European equities, forecasting Britain's FTSE to open
down by as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to fall
0.9 percent and France's CAC down 1.1 percent.
Risk appetite, which had warmed earlier in the week on hopes
that Greece would swiftly win relief from its creditors, took a
hit after the ECB abruptly pulled back its soft treatment of
Greek debt and cancelled its acceptance of the country's bonds
as collateral.
Japan's Nikkei, which surged 2 percent on Wednesday,
dropped 0.8 percent. Shares in South Korea, Malaysia and
Singapore were also significantly lower. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down
0.1 percent after climbing 1 percent the previous day.
Chinese equities bucked the trend, with the Shanghai
Composite Index rising 1 percent, after the central bank
cut the level of reserves banks must hold.
Wednesday's move, intended to boost bank lending and
energise China's sputtering economy, failed to lift the mood in
the rest of the region.
"Although the move by PBOC does ease credit and may be
beneficial to stimulating demand, it is also a clear sign that
growth in China is declining at faster rate than previously
thought and as such could have dampening effect on demand
throughout the Asia region," Boris Schlossberg, managing
director at BK Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.
China's easing drove down most emerging Asian currencies
such as the South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah.
"It will increase expectations for more easing by Asian
central banks. It will put pressure on Asian FX to weaken," said
Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in
Singapore.
Investors also became more risk-averse as an extended rally
in crude oil petered out. Wall Street snapped a two-day surge
overnight, weighed by a slide in energy shares.
Crude oil plunged overnight in one of its biggest daily
falls ever as record high U.S. oil inventories ended a four-day
rally. U.S. crude was down 0.3 percent at $48.31 a barrel
after sinking 9 percent on Wednesday.
Among major currencies the euro traded at $1.1348,
having fallen as far as $1.1304. It has completely reversed a
short-covering rally that lifted it to $1.1534 on Tuesday.
The dollar was little changed at 117.215 yen, with
the market awaiting the U.S. employment-related data later in
the session as a preview to Friday's all important non-farm
payrolls.
