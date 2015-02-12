GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro fall as Greek uncertainty saps confidence

* Asia cautious amid conflicting Greece headlines
* Spreadbetters see mixed open for European bourses
* European Council meeting later in session next in focus
* Weak jobs data knocks Aussie down
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 12 Asian stocks and the euro fell on
Thursday as markets erred on the side of caution over the
ongoing Greek debt negotiations amid conflicting headlines on
progress in the talks.
The uncertainty is expected to be highlighted in a mixed
open for European bourses with spreadbetters forecasting
Britain's FTSE to fall as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's
DAX up 0.3 percent and a flat start for France's CAC
.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.5 percent on a broad decline in
markets from Australia to China. Japan's Nikkei bucked
the trend and gained 1.9 percent thanks to a significantly
weaker yen.
CNBC reported late on Wednesday that an agreement in
principle was in place between Greece and other euro zone
governments, lifting risk appetite briefly. Luxembourg's finance
minister also said his euro zone counterparts agreed on a way
forward to deal with Greece's financing problems.
Still, the situation appears far from clear with Reuters
reporting that there was no deal yet and a Greek government
official insisting there could be no extension of the bailout.
"This Greek drama has been a huge overhang over the market.
We've been held hostage and ignoring all sorts of other news,
for example good economic news on the jobs front, earnings that
have been more good than bad," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Nobody was wanting to have a sloppy Greek exit disrupt the
markets right now in what is a fragile European economy to begin
with."
Market participants awaited a European Council meeting later
on Thursday to gauge whether in fact the debt negotiations were
moving forward.
"The logic of each side demands negotiating until the very
last minute as the only way to ensure that the most is achieved.
Of course, the nature of the brinkmanship exercise risks a
miscalculation that sends both over the abyss," strategists at
Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a note to clients.
Risk asset markets also had to keep an eye on geopolitical
developments as France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine began peace
talks in Belarus as pro-Moscow separatists tightened the
pressure on Ukraine in some of the war's worst fighting.
In currency markets, the euro dipped as the market tried to
digest the conflicting Greek headlines, slipping 0.2 percent to
$1.1311 from a high of $1.1353.
The dollar traded at 120.27 yen, holding within
striking distance of a five-week peak of 120.48 reached amid
brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and a corresponding
rise in Treasury yields.
The Australian dollar fell after weak jobs data increased
prospects for further easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie was down 0.8 percent at $0.7660, not far off
a six-year low of $0.7627 plumbed last week when the RBA cut
rates to a record low 2.25 percent.
Crude oil rebounded as conflict in Ukraine escalated and as
Saudi Arabia and Russian energy giant Gazprom discussed
cooperation between OPEC and its non-OPEC oil producers.
U.S. crude was up 1.3 percent at $49.45 a barrel
after dropping as much as 3 percent overnight as U.S. stockpiles
hit record highs.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by
Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)