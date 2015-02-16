GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro tumble as Greek debt talks break down

* U.S. stock futures fall 0.8 pct, euro falls nearly a full
cent
* Investors still expect last minute deal to support Greece
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 17 U.S. stock futures and the euro
tumbled in early Asian trade on Tuesday after talks between
Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke down when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout programme.
U.S. stock futures fell to $2,082, about 0.8 percent
below its levels on Monday just before the news of euro zone
finance ministers' meeting hit the wire.
Australian shares slumped 0.6 percent, dragging down
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
0.2 percent. The Nikkei futures also pointed to
a lower open for Japanese stocks.
The euro dipped to $1.1345 from Monday's high of
$1.14295, though the currency kept some distance from last
week's low of $1.1270 and its 11-year trough of $1.1098 hit on
Jan. 26.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the
meeting, said Athens had until Friday to request an extension,
otherwise the bailout would expire at the end of the month.
Without support from creditors, the Greek government and
banks would face a looming euro cash crunch, possibly opening
the way for Greece to become the first country to ditch the
common currency altogether and re-introduce its own currency.
Still, markets generally assume a compromise would
eventually be reached given the potentially painful consequence
of a Greek exit from the euro.
"The market had been a bit optimistic about an agreement so
it was a bit of a surprise," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of
forex at Societe Generale.
"But from the past experience during the euro zone debt
crisis, the market is also accustomed to negotiations dragging
on until the very last minutes. So while the tail risk appears
to be rising, there is no panic in the market," he added.
Earlier on Monday, global shares hit their highest since
September on optimism over the Greek debt talks, with the MSCI
all-country world stocks index touching its
highest since Sept. 22
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)