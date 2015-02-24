GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch ahead, hostage to Fed outlook

* Asian stock markets mostly firmer, moves modest with China
off
* Fed chair Yellen testifies before Congress at 1000
EST/1500
* Treasuries wager on dovish tone, dollar bulls want hawkish
turn
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 24 Asian share markets crept higher
on Tuesday as Tokyo scored another 15-year peak, though gains
were hostage to what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen might
say later in the day about the likely lift-off date for U.S.
rate hikes.
Moves were mostly modest and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.16
percent. The Nikkei dithered either side of flat before
ending up 0.5 percent for a fifth session of increases.
European bourses were expected to open a shade softer as
time ticks away for Greece to deliver a list of reforms after
missing the initial deadline on Monday.
Oil prices tried to steady after their latest retreat, with
U.S. crude up a single cent at $49.46, while Brent
added 24 cents to $59.14 a barrel.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq had notched up nine straight
sessions of gains in its longest winning streak since September
2010, aided by a further rise in Apple stock to an
all-time peak.
The Nasdaq ended Monday up 0.1 percent, while the
Dow fell 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.03
percent.
Yellen testifies before Congress later on Tuesday and there
is much uncertainty over whether she will echo the dovish tone
of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting, or reaffirm June as
a window for a first rate hike.
"Given the growing evidence that the backdrop can more than
withstand what will amount to a modest increase in the policy
rate, we find it hard to imagine Yellen will promote the 'lower
for longer' mantra that was espoused in the minutes," argued Tom
Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBCM.
"Economic fundamentals quite clearly show we no longer need
emergency levels of accommodation."
If that view proves right, it would likely send Treasury
yields and the dollar higher, while challenging risk appetite
globally.
Bond investors seemed to be hoping Yellen would choose to
take a dovish slant, and yields on 10-year Treasury notes
were holding around 2.07 percent, compared to last
week's high of 2.1640 percent.
The forex market was leaning the other way and keeping the
dollar well underpinned at 119.05 yen and at 94.582
against a basket of currencies.
The euro remained on the defensive at $1.1336, having
failed to sustain a bounce to $1.1412 overnight.
Doubts lingered over Greece which will now send its economic
reform plans to euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday, after
missing a Monday deadline.
Germany has insisted that any extra spending on the list of
reforms had to be offset by savings or higher taxes in order to
meet conditions for extending Athens' financial lifeline.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)