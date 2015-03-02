REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on China rate cut, dollar index at 11-yr high

(Corrects typo in headline)
* MSCI's Asia-Pacific stock index up 0.1 pct after China
rate cut
* Spreadbetters expect mixed open for European bourses
* Australian shares hit 7-year high after China eases
* But overall risk asset impact from China cut limited
* Yuan sags vs greenback, dollar index hits 11-year high
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 2 Asian stocks edged higher on
Monday as China's weekend interest rate cut partially offset
soft U.S. data, while the dollar hit an 11-year high against a
basket of currencies.
China on Saturday stepped up its easing tempo and cut its
lending and deposit rates as the world's second largest economy
tries to ward off deflation.
Australian shares posted some of the biggest gains in Asia
following the China rate cut, gaining 0.6 percent after
touching a seven-year peak as resource shares surged.
But the impact from the weekend easing was limited on the
region's overall markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose a modest 0.1 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei
crawled up 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
edged up 0.3 percent while Malaysian and Thai shares
slipped.
While the previous rate cut in late November triggered a 26
percent surge in Chinese shares over the following month,
investors appeared less excited this time around.
"It's not a surprise," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading
at investment firm Shanshan Finance in Shanghai. "It's a slow
bull (market) now, not the kind of crazy bull we saw last year."
The Aussie, a proxy of China growth-related trades, climbed
to $0.7850 early in the session before impact from the
China rate cut faded and was last trading at $0.7767, down 0.6
percent.
"In some senses this rate cut is a technical response to the
fact that lower inflation is making real borrowing costs more
expensive in China," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets in Sydney.
Equity markets were also cautious after revised data on
Friday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a slower
pace in the fourth quarter than initially thought, and the
University of Michigan's final February reading on U.S. consumer
sentiment slipped from an 11-year high but topped expectations.
Spreadbetters expected a mixed open for European bourses,
forecasting Britain's FTSE and France's CAC to
open a touch lower but calling for Germany's DAX to
start slightly higher.
In currencies, China's yuan fell to its lowest level against
the dollar since October 2012 after the country's central bank
cut rates.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 119.88 yen after
rising to a three-week high of 119.955. It gained about 0.6
percent last week when upbeat U.S. data helped revive prospects
of an early interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.
The euro hovered near a five-week low of $1.1160. The
greenback's broad strength helped the dollar index rise
to as high as 95.505, a peak not seen since September 2003.
In addition to the all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls data
on Friday, the key focus this week will be the European Central
Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. Investors keenly await further
details on its 1 trillion euro ($1.1 trillion) government
bond-buying programme, which begins this month.
U.S. crude fell 36 cents to $49.40 a barrel after
Friday's $1.59 surge petered out. Last month, U.S. crude posted
the first monthly gain since June thanks to an improving demand
outlook and supply outages.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hovered
within distance of a two-month high of $5,944 a tonne
struck last week as China's rate cut fed hopes of increased
demand from the metal's top user.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Eric Meijer and Simon
Cameron-Moore)