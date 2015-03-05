GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro hits 11-yr low before ECB

* MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index slips after Wall St falls
* Spreadbetters expect slightly higher open for European
stocks
* Euro edgy before details of ECB's quantitative easing
* Lack of deal in Iran nuclear talks support crude oil
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 5 Asian stocks slipped on Thursday
after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead
of Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous
euro languished at an 11-year low prior to the European Central
Bank's policy meeting.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.4 percent with Thai, Malaysian and
Chinese stocks posting losses.
Still, optimism stemming from widespread monetary easing
supported the region's other stock markets.
Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent and South
Korea's Kospi was up 0.2 percent.
"Foreigners are continuing their buying spree on the back of
increased global liquidity after quantitative easing by the
ECB," said Lee Kyung-min, economist at Daishin Securities Co in
Seoul.
In line with such gains spreadbetters forecast a slightly
higher open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
Risk asset markets, shored up by liquidity provided by
easing-minded central banks around the world, will have a chance
to confirm the ECB's easing stance when it holds a policy
meeting later in the session.
The ECB, which starts its quantitative easing (QE), or
bond-buying, programme of more than 1 trillion euros this month,
is expected to detail the plan after the meeting.
Edgy before the ECB's announcement on details of its QE
scheme, the euro fell as far as $1.1055, a low not seen
since September 2003.
"This (ECB 1 trillion euro programme) would not be so euro
negative if the Federal Reserve were doing the same thing but
not only did the U.S. central bank end its QE last October, but
they are looking to take the next step and raise interest
rates," said Kathy Lien, managing director for forex strategy at
BK Asset Management.
"It is the reminder of this divergence that has driven
EUR/USD to fresh 11-year lows."
The euro's weakness helped the dollar index rise to a
new 11-year high of 96.114.
Expectations that the Fed would raise rates as early as
summer have fuelled the dollar's recent rally.
The global markets will look to Friday's U.S. jobs data for
further confirmation that the world's largest economy is
recovering enough to justify a rate hike.
Economists polled by Reuters projected U.S. payrolls grew
240,000 in February, following growth of 257,000 in January.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 119.855 yen, still
some distance from a three-week peak of 120.27 struck earlier in
the week thanks to a spike in U.S. Treasury yields.
The 10-year Treasury note yield was at 2.117
percent after edging up to a two-week high of 2.142 percent
overnight.
The Australian dollar received a slight lift when the
Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy governor said the currency
was much closer to an appropriate level than it has been for the
past few years.
The Aussie was up 0.1 percent at $0.7825. The
currency hit a six-year nadir of $0.7627 early in February after
the RBA cut interest rates to a record-low 2.25 percent. The RBA
stood pat on policy earlier this week, but observers expect it
to cut rates again sooner or later.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil added to overnight
gains, rising 0.4 percent to $51.73 a barrel, and Brent gained
0.1 percent to $60.59 a barrel. The lack of a deal in
talks over Iran's nuclear programme allayed fears of an imminent
rise in oil supply from the OPEC nation, supporting oil.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi in Seoul; Editing by Eric
Meijer)