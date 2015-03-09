GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. jobs data raises odds of Fed rate rise, hits stocks

* Market expects Fed's first rate rise by summer, possibly
in June
* U.S. stocks hit 3-week low, U.S. debt yields at 10-week
high
* Dollar index at 11 1/2-year high, yen just off 3-month low
* Aussie, kiwi fall; Asian stocks lose more than 1 pct
By Hideyuki Sano and Vidya Ranganathan
TOKYO, March 9 Asian stocks buckled while the
dollar held firm on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest
rates sooner than previously thought.
Stock markets across Asia, including Japan's Nikkei,
Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia fell broadly, with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropping 1.2 percent.
U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday showed the
unemployment rate hit a 6-1/2-year low of 5.5 percent in
February.
Wage gains were only slight, yet the data stoked
expectations that the Fed was now likely to drop a reference to
patience on the timing of a rate hike at its next policy meeting
on March 18, thus opening the door for a June rate rise.
While the futures markets were quick to price in improved
odds of the Federal Reserve raising rates in June or September,
analysts pointed to historically low inflation in the United
States and slowing growth as reasons to be worried.
"The spectre is that of a Fed hiking rates into an economic
slowdown, and a higher dollar and higher real rates taking
further steam out of the economy. Who should cheer that?"
analysts at Reorient Research said in a note.
Analysts at Mizuho Bank said job growth was still uneven
across sectors and wage inflation was soft, hence the February
job data was not an "unequivocally green light" for a June rate
rise.
"The Fed will not jump the gun on this NFP read, and will be
willing to wait, but we will not wager on unconditional patience
indefinitely," Mizuho said.
On Wall Street, the S&P500 Index fell 1.4 percent to
a three-week low on Friday. S&P futures were slightly
weaker on Monday.
U.S. debt yields jumped, with the yield on 10-year notes
surging to a 10-week high of 2.259 percent. On
Monday, the yield last stood at 2.249 percent.
Money market futures prices <0#ED:> <0#FF:> were almost
fully pricing in a first Fed rate hike by the summer.
In Asia, the Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near
one-month lows.
The Aussie was at $0.7694, edging closer to a
six-year low of $0.7627 plumbed last month but finding some
support after Australian job ads rose for the ninth straight
month in February.
The New Zealand dollar stood at $0.7341, having
been one of the worst performers after a near 2 percent fall to
a low of $0.7357 on Friday.
The dollar index, which rose 1.28 percent on Friday
in its biggest daily gain since July 2013, advanced further to
trade at 97.80, its highest level in 11-1/2 years.
The euro fell as low as $1.0822 in early Monday trade
and last stood at $1.0840.
The dollar fetched 120.88 yen, having hit a
three-month high of 121.29 yen.
Richard Jerram, Chief Economist, Bank of Singapore, expects
to see the euro at $1.05 by year end, and yen at 125 per dollar.
"Irrespective of whether the first interest rate hike comes
in June or September, we are concerned that the market is
underestimating the speed and scale of tightening over the
following couple of years," he wrote to clients.
"This sustained policy divergence with other major developed
economies means that the dollar should continue to strengthen."
Gold also fell to three-month low of $1,164.10 per ounce
on Friday. Early on Monday it traded at $1,169.90.
The U.S. data appeared to have overshadowed other data
including figures from China on Sunday that showed a surge in
exports in February.
But analysts also warned that the Chinese data was likely to
be distorted due to the timing of the Lunar New Year.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann & Kim Coghill)