GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as South Korea cuts rates, euro sags

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 12 A surprise interest rate cut by
South Korea's central bank on Thursday helped lift an index of
Asian stocks away from the previous session's seven-week trough,
while the euro plumbed a new 12-year low as the European Central
Bank's easing pressured euro zone bond yields.
Financial spreadbetters predicted some of Asia's lustre
would rub off in Europe, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen
opening 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent; Germany's DAX
expected to open 44 points higher, or up 0.4 percent;
and France's CAC 40 seen opening 7 points higher, or up
0.1 percent.
"Despite a marginally weaker U.S. session, European traders
are shrugging it off and instead focusing on the bullish session
in Asia," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in
a note.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee cut its base
rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75
percent, its first cut in five months. It joined its
counterparts in other countries which have recently taken
advantage of lower inflation to ease monetary policy to spur
sluggish growth.
The Bank of Thailand cut its policy interest rate on
Wednesday, also a surprise step, and India has cut rates twice
this year. China has eased policy twice, with more moves
expected, while Singapore, Australia and Indonesia have also
eased.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended gains and was up 0.7 percent, moving
away from Wednesday's seven-week lows.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
initially rose, but then fell 0.5 percent. A snap poll conducted
by Reuters soon after the decision showed most analysts do not
see another rate cut this year.
Japan's Nikkei ended up 1.4 percent at a 15-year
closing high, as traders positioned for Friday's settlement for
Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March.
"Foreign derivatives investors are seen chasing the market
higher," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, who said investors
with long positions in Nikkei futures would like to see futures
settle at a higher price.
EURO'S WOES CONTINUE
The euro touched a fresh 12-year low of $1.0494 on Wednesday
and was last at $1.0537, down about 0.1 percent on the
day after the European Central Bank started to implement its 1
trillion euro bond-buying programme this week.
The common currency has fallen about 4.8 percent in the past
five sessions - a pace of decline not seen even during the
European debt crisis of 2011-12.
By contrast, surprisingly strong U.S. employment data
published last Friday fuelled expectations that the Federal
Reserve may raise interest rates as soon as June, though some
investors and analysts fear the economy is not yet ready for
even marginally higher borrowing costs.
The monetary policy divergence prompted many market players
to shift funds to higher-yielding U.S. dollar from euro.
The dollar index , which tracks the U.S.
currency against a basket of six major rivals, hit a high of
100.06 on Thursday, breaking the 100.000 figure for the first
time since April 2003. It was last down about 0.1 percent at
99.672.
The dollar edged down about 0.1 percent against the yen to
121.29 but remained not far from a nearly eight-year high
of 122.04 yen hit on Tuesday.
The dollar's strength undermined U.S. shares on Wednesday,
on concerns it would erode multinational companies' earnings.
The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent to a one-month low
overnight.
Another downside of the dollar's strength and the spectre of
higher U.S. rates is that they risk unsettling the many emerging
markets that have benefited from investors seeking higher
yielding investments.
Currencies such as the Turkish lira and the South
African rand have fallen almost as much as the euro so
far this month. The Brazilian real fell about twice as much as
the euro.
"We should take note of the risk that emerging currencies
could fall further. ... Some emerging countries are running
current account deficits and their currencies falling would be
negative for risk asset markets," Makoto Noji, senior strategist
at SMBC Nikko said in report.
U.S. crude prices rebounded after skidding to a
one-month low overnight after government data showed a U.S. oil
inventory build last week, contrary to some expectations for a
drawdown. It last stood at $48.42 a barrel, up about 0.5 percent
on the day.
The European benchmark Brent also touched a
one-month low overnight, though it bounced back later on
Wednesday and added 2 percent. It was extending that rally in
Asia, up about 1.1 percent at $58.18 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)