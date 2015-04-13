GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, shrug off downbeat China trade data

* Surprise drop in Chinese exports raises stimulus hopes
* Spreadbetters see opening gains in European bourses
* Dollar bolstered by monetary policy expectations
* Crude oil edges down after logging weekly gains
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 13 A rally in China's stock markets
to seven-year highs on Monday kept an index of Asian shares near
its highest level since September, as weak Chinese trade data
intensified expectations for more economic stimulus measures
from Beijing.
Bulls are expected to prevail in early European trading as
well, with financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100
would open 2 to 3 points higher, or up 0.04 percent;
Germany's DAX to open 19 to 20 points higher, or 0.16
percent up; and France's CAC 40 to open 5 points higher,
or 0.1 percent higher.
"Stock markets have shown us time and again that you don't
need a strong economy to have rampant gains. In fact, an economy
that is showing fragility has tended to outperform, notably when
the central bank is pushing a more accommodative stance," Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG, wrote in a note.
The Chinese markets' bull run has been fuelled by
speculative buying on hopes of fresh steps to boost an economy
struggling for momentum, with first quarter gross domestic
product data due to be released on Wednesday expected to show
7.0 percent growth.
"More stimulus measures are needed in the future," said Nie
Wen, a strategist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.
In March, exports contracted 15 percent from a year
earlier. The surprise drop left China with a trade surplus of
$3.1 billion last month, much smaller than forecasts for one of
$45.4 billion.
"Exports were weak in the Q1, and they won't pick up soon
given uncertainties from the U.S., Europe and emerging
countries," said Yao Xuekang, an analyst at Essence Securities
in Beijing.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
erased early losses and was up about 0.4
percent. That moved it back toward its highest levels since
September, touched in the previous week.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.2
percent, on track for its eight consecutive rise on money
inflows from mainland China investors who are seeking cheaper
shares.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.7 percent,
while bargain hunters also pushed Shanghai's dollar-denominated
B share index up more than 9 percent for the second
trading day.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended nearly flat,
giving up a few ticks and never rising above the 20,000 level,
which was broken on Friday for the first time in 15 years.
Wall Street marked solid gains for both the day and the week
on Friday, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index
reached a 15-year high and Germany's DAX rose
to a record.
A renewed drop in the euro powered the European gains, with
the single currency slumping to a 3-1/2 week low of $1.0567 on
Friday. On Monday, it slipped about 0.2 percent on the day to
$1.0587.
"We think the euro will fall below parity against the dollar
by the end of the year because of the ECB's easing and low
returns on capital in the euro zone," said Shin Kadota, chief FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar added 0.1
percent to 120.40 yen, with expectations of higher U.S.
interest rates while Japan's stay low bolstering the greenback
in the long term.
The dollar index stood at 99.553, up about 0.2
percent on the day, and moving back toward its 12-year peak of
100.390 set last month.
Crude oil prices extended last week's gains made after an
agreement on Iran's nuclear programme seemed more elusive,
lessening the chances of a rapid return of Iranian oil to the
market.
Brent was up about 0.1 percent at $57.92 a barrel,
after adding 5.3 percent for the week. U.S. crude rose
about 0.3 percent to $51.78 after an increase of 5.0 percent
last week, its fourth consecutive weekly rise.
World powers and Iran announced the interim accord last
week, but on Thursday, Iranian leaders said all sanctions on the
country must be lifted on the same day as any final agreement.
Spot gold fell about 0.2 percent on the day to
$1,204.20 an ounce, after snapping a three-week winning streak
on a stronger dollar.
(Additional reporting by Beijing bureau, and Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)