GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ride on Nasdaq record

* Spreadbetters see bright openings for European markets
* Sentiment lifted as Nasdaq surpasses 2000 dot.com record
* Nikkei ends down, but still logs 1.9 pct weekly gain
* Dollar sticks to recent ranges after uninspiring U.S. data
* Euro slips but off lows on hopes of Greek debt progress
TOKYO, April 24 An index of Asian shares rose to
fresh seven-year highs on Friday, on track for a weekly gain
after Nasdaq rose to a record, while the dollar stuck to recent
ranges after more lacklustre U.S. economic data.
The buoyant mood was seen as likely to carry over into
European trading, with financial spreadbetters expecting
Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
0.6 percent higher and France's CAC 40 up as
much as 0.4 percent.
"Although yesterday was a mixed bag for Europe, what with
weak economic data and lingering jitters over Greece, the rising
tide of new all-time highs in the Nasdaq looks like it will lift
all boats his morning," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital
Spreads, said in a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.4 percent, after marking its highest
level since January 2008. For the week, it was on track to add
about 0.6 percent.
China stocks slipped after the country's securities
regulator said it would accelerate approval of initial public
offerings in an apparent effort to cool the red hot market. Late
on Thursday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
approved a new batch of 25 IPOs, and said it would publish two
lists of approved IPOs each month, up from one currently.
This shows that "regulators are concerned with the pace of
the current market rally," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu
Securities in Beijing. "It will bring some short-term pressure
to the market."
The CSI300 index fell 1.4 percent while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent, with both still
on track for robust weekly gains.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 0.8 percent
after hitting a 15-year peak on Thursday, but was still up 1.9
percent for the week.
NASDAQ AT RECORD
On Wall Street on Thursday, the Nasdaq pushed above its
previous record set in March 2000, the height of the dot.com
boom.
But weak readings on U.S. jobless claims, manufacturing and
home sales contrasted with the shining share market performance.
A larger-than-expected 11.4 percent drop in new home sales
in March, together with disappointing global factory data,
rekindled doubts about whether the economy is strong enough for
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year as widely
expected, and gave investors an excuse to reduce long positions
in the dollar.
"Clearly the market is pushing back expectations of a Fed
hike," Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy, Asia-Pacific for
Barclays in Singapore, said on a visit to Tokyo this week. "It's
certainly something that clients are nervous about."
While a June increase in U.S. interest rates looks unlikely,
he said the Fed is still poised to hike later this year
depending on economic data.
"Any weakness in the dollar's ascent will be temporary, with
strengthening likely toward the year-end," he said.
The dollar was steady on the day at 119.54 yen, below
its overnight high of 120.10 yen.
The greenback bought $1.0801 against the euro, which
was down about 0.2 percent on the day but above its overnight
low of $1.0666, after rebounding on signs that Greece was making
progress in securing fresh funds.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday everything
must be done to prevent Greece running out of money before it
reaches a cash-for-reform deal with its international creditors.
Oil prices were on track for weekly gains but came off the
overnight highs after Saudi Arabia and its allies continued
bombing missions in Yemen that raised concerns about the
security of Middle East oil supplies.
Brent crude touched a high of $65.58 on Thursday,
its highest since December, but was last down 0.5 percent on the
day at $64.53 a barrel. U.S. crude was down about 0.7
percent at $57.36.
Spot gold was slightly lower on the day at $1,191.40
an ounce, poised for its third straight weekly drop amid
uncertainty over when the Fed will begin to hike rates.
