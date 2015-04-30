GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro near 2-month high as US economy loses steam

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index sheds 1.1 percent
* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening flat to tad
firmer
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP dulls risk appetite
* Nikkei, dollar/yen extend losses after BOJ stands pat
* Kiwi tumbles as central bank adopts easing bias
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 30 Asian stocks stumbled on
Thursday while the euro held near two-month highs against the
dollar after surprisingly downbeat first-quarter economic growth
in the United States - a key export destination for many of the
region's economies.
Spreadbetters expected the equity markets to stabilise a
little in Europe, forecasting Britain's FTSE, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC to open flat to slightly
firmer.
The disappointing news on the world's biggest economy comes
on top of a worrying slowdown in China and persistent worries
about Europe as Greece scrambles to avoid bankruptcy.
New Zealand's central bank said early in the day that it
could cut interest rates if domestic momentum weakened.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.1 percent with South Korean, Australian,
Chinese and Hong Kong shares suffering losses.
Japan's Nikkei slumped 2.6 percent, extending losses
after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged. The
decision had been expected, but disappointed some participants
who had bet it may ramp up its already massive stimulus
programme.
The drop in Asian equities followed Wednesday's slide in U.S
and European stocks, with Germany's DAX - which hit a record
high earlier this month - tumbling 3.2 percent on the euro's
surge.
"Risk has been building in the markets for weeks - the mass
stock market trading account openings in China, the rally in
Europe as the ECB ploughs on with its 65 billion euro a month QE
program," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
The U.S. economy grew just 0.2 percent in the first quarter,
down sharply from the previous quarter's 2.2 percent growth. The
disappointing data further dimmed already faint prospects for an
interest rate hike in June by the Federal Reserve.
"If the U.S. was the main source of the slowdown in Asian
export growth in the first quarter, we should see growth start
to accelerate," analysts at ING wrote.
But some economists note that trade-reliant Asian economies
are more sensitive now to growth trends in China than those in
the United States.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1107 after
surging to a near two-month high of $1.1188 in the wake of the
U.S. data. A rise in euro zone debt yields also helped the euro.
German Bund yields posted their biggest daily rise in two years
overnight on waning deflation fears and improved prospects for a
Greek debt deal.
The common currency shed some of its gains after investors
focused on the Fed's monetary policy statement attributing the
winter slowdown in U.S. economic growth partly to transitory
factors.
The Fed, however, took a gloomier view of the labour market
after its two-day policy meeting ended late Wednesday.
"All in all, the FOMC statement gave a balanced assessment
of the current economic slowdown and the Committee remains very
much in a data-dependent mode. However, the balanced and
cautious tone in the statement is a far cry from the optimism
and (over)confidence that we have seen in previous statements,"
economists at Rabobank wrote in a note to clients.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 118.61 yen after
the BOJ held off from further easing.
The New Zealand dollar sank 0.8 percent to $0.7617
after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand stood pat on monetary
policy and said it would cut rates if warranted.
The kiwi's retreat nudged the Australian dollar down 0.1
percent to $0.7997 after it marched to a three-month
peak of $0.8077 overnight on the dollar's broad weakness.
In commodities, U.S. crude was steady after jumping to a
four-month high overnight when the first crude stock draw in
five months at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub suggested the oil glut
may be starting to wane. The contract was little changed at
$58.57 a barrel.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)