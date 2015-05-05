GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, Australia rate decision looms

* Equities shade firmer after minor gains on Wall St
* Sovereign bonds under pressure as bund yields rise
* Australia central bank seen cutting rates, due at 0430 gmt
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, May 5 Asian shares inched cautiously
higher on Tuesday as investors wagered Australia would become
the latest country in the region to inject more policy stimulus
into its economy.
Liquidity was lacking with markets in Japan, South Korea and
Thailand on holiday and little in the way of major economic data
on the docket for Tuesday. The pivotal release of the week, U.S.
payrolls, is not until Friday.
As a result MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up a slim 0.19 percent.
Australia's main index rose 1.1 percent as investors
waited to see if the country's central bank would cut interest
rates to a record low of 2.0 percent as many expect.
Markets are pricing in a 60 to 70 percent probability of an
easing following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monthly
policy meeting. A decision will be announced at 0430 GMT.
A cut could dent the Australian dollar, whose stubborn
strength is a major argument for easing in the first place. For
the moment, the Aussie was holding steady at $0.7840.
On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Monday up 0.26
percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.23 percent.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc rose 1.62 percent,
giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after the insurance and
investment conglomerate's results beat forecasts.
Stirrings of recovery in euro zone economic data had helped
European shares higher on Monday, but kept sovereign bonds under
selling pressure.
Yields on 10-year German bunds climbed to
0.447 percent and levels last seen before the ECB began buying
bonds earlier this year.
A sea change across European markets last week saw the
biggest rise in German yields since mid-2013 and the sharpest
rally in the euro in 3-1/2 years.
The single currency has since faded from a two-month peak of
$1.1290 to stand at $1.1151 on Tuesday $1.1146, in part
because the ECB remains committed to its aggressive easing
campaign for at least another year.
The euro also lost a bit of ground against the yen, slipping
to 133.96, from Friday's two-month high of 135.29,
while the dollar held at 120.13 yen.
Sterling stayed on the defensive just days before Britons
vote in the closest-fought electoral race in recent history.
It bought $1.5116, not far from a one-week low of
$1.5091 set overnight. It has fallen more than 2 percent in the
past few sessions.
In commodity markets, Brent oil hit a 2015 high before
easing back as Saudi Arabia's plan to halt bombing in Yemen
eased tensions over the security of oil Middle East supplies.
Brent crude was quoted 6 cents lower at $66.39 a
barrel, after touching a top of $67.10, while U.S. crude
eased 5 cents to $58.88.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)