GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares falter, Aussie dollar volatile after rate cut

By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stock markets retreated
on Tuesday and the Australian dollar briefly fell after the
central bank cut interest rates for the second time in four
months as the region's growth falters in the face of slowing
demand from China.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate a quarter
point to an all-time low of 2.0 percent to push the stubbornly
strong local dollar lower, in line with market and analysts'
expectations.
The Australian dollar fell a quarter of a cent initially,
but then quickly rebounded as opinion was divided on how
effective the latest RBA cut was going to be in tamping down the
currency and spurring the broader economy.
"Cautious and uncertain households mean rate cuts are less
effective today," said Jasmin Argyrou, senior investment manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"A low AUD is still the best chance of rebooting the
economy, but for that to happen the RBA will need to leave the
cash rate at record lows, and for a record length of time,"
Argyrou said referring to the Australian dollar.
Australian stocks fell nearly half a percent from before the
decision to trade down 0.2 percent while the Australian dollar
was changing hands at $0.7895 in volatile trade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended losses and was down 0.5 percent.
Liquidity was lacking with markets in Japan, South Korea and
Thailand on holiday and little in the way of major economic data
on the docket for Tuesday.
This week's most anticipated data, U.S. payrolls, will be
released on Friday.
SLOWING GROWTH
A survey released on Monday showed China's factories
suffered their fastest drop in activity in a year in April.
Surveys for Taiwan and Japan showed an index of factory
activity slid below the 50-point level that separates growth
from contraction compared to the previous month.
Even market darling India, has disappointed with softening
domestic demand weighing on manufacturing growth.
The overall picture suggests Asian policymakers may have to
launch a fresh round of easing.
"All this points to more easing by central bankers, although
this may prove less effective than in the past," Frederic
Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote
in a note to clients.
On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Monday up 0.26
percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.23 percent.
Stirrings of a recovery in euro zone economic data had
helped European shares higher on Monday, but kept sovereign
bonds under selling pressure.
Yields on 10-year German bunds climbed to 0.46
percent and levels last seen before the ECB began buying bonds
earlier this year.
A sea change across European markets last week saw the
biggest rise in German yields since mid-2013 and the sharpest
rally in the euro in 3-1/2 years.
The single currency has since faded from a two-month peak of
$1.1290 to stand at $1.1145 on Tuesday, in part because
the ECB remains committed to its aggressive easing campaign for
at least another year.
The euro also lost a bit of ground against the yen, slipping
to 133.88 yen from Friday's two-month high of 135.29,
while the dollar held at 120.15 yen.
Bracing for a U. election on Thursday that is likely to be
the most closely fought in recent history, sterling fetched
$1.5122, not far off its one-week low of $1.5091 set
overnight. It has fallen more than 2 percent since last
Thursday.
In commodity markets, Brent oil hit a 2015 high before
easing as Saudi Arabia's plan to halt bombing in Yemen soothed
tensions over the security of Middle East oil supplies.
Brent crude was quoted slightly lower at $66.36 a
barrel, after touching a top of $67.10, while U.S. crude
eased 7 cents to $58.86.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim
Coghill)