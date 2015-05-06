GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week lows as bond woes spread, dlr slips

* Selloff in government bonds from Germany to Australia
* Commodities rally in what might be a return to reflation
* Dollar softer on trade blow out, Fed's Yellen speech
awaited
(Updates prices through early afternoon in Asia)
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 6 A selloff in global sovereign
bonds pushed Asian stocks to two-week lows on Wednesday as
investors worried it might trigger profit-taking in other asset
classes, while the U.S. dollar stayed on the backfoot dogged by
trade deficit concerns.
In Europe, financial spreadbetters expected benchmark
indices to open 0.3 to 0.5 percent higher.
Bonds have been among the best performing asset classes in
recent years thanks to the unconventional policy easing steps
taken by global central banks, but signs are emerging that
investors are tired of chasing ever-shrinking yields.
As bond yields rose sharply from Germany to Australia in
recent days, stock markets began to flounder.
A key index of Asian shares has fallen 3 percent after
hitting a more than seven-year high on April 29. On Wednesday,
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, while Australian stocks ended
down 2.3 percent.
Market participants struggled to make sense of the
simultaneous selloff in eurozone and U.S. debt markets and
global equities, alongside the rise in commodities.
The churn appeared to have been sparked by the persistent
rise in German bund yields, driven by worries over
a Greece debt default and excessively long positions in European
debt.
"The current selloff in bonds appears to have been led by
developments in the Eurozone markets," said Ashish Agrawal, an
emerging markets strategist at Credit Suisse in Singapore.
But he also went on to note that monetary policies have
generally become more supportive of growth, which could help
other asset classes escape the bearish influence of bonds.
"If growth prospects stay intact, it will be too early to
conclude that this weakness in bonds will have an impact on
other asset classes such as equities," Agrawal said.
For now, a two-week selloff in German Bunds, alongside
Treasuries and British Gilts, has led to worries about eurozone
monetary conditions and a possibly volatile unwinding of both
short positions in the euro and investments in eurozone
equities.
In just four sessions, yields on 10-year German paper
had tripled to 0.517 percent and erased all the
gains made this year. On Tuesday alone, Italian, Spanish and
Portuguese yields all rose between 27 and 30 basis points.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touched a
two-month top at 2.20 percent, having climbed from 1.92 percent
in little more than a week.
And the front end of the Australian bond curve has surged
higher with three-year bond yields up by more nearly
half a percent in the last three weeks.
MIXED BAG
With bond yields surging higher, profit-taking on equities
emerged with some market darlings such as Indian shares
having fallen nearly 9 percent since early March.
The Dow ended Tuesday down 0.79 percent, while the
S&P 500 lost 1.18 percent, and the Nasdaq 1.55
percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index
shed 1.6 percent.
A broad bounce in commodities saw oil and copper prices rise
to their highest levels so far this year.
Brent crude has climbed almost 50 percent from its
January trough to reach $68.28 a barrel, with U.S. crude
not far behind at $61.41.
In currencies, the U.S. dollar was less lucky as an
unexpectedly sharp widening in the U.S. trade deficit suggested
the economy may have shrunk in the first quarter.
The dollar index fell as far as 94.877, retreating
from a one-week high of 95.946. It last stood at 94.82.
Against the yen, the greenback eased to 119.94 from a
3-1/2 week high of 120.51. The euro rebounded to $1.1214,
from Tuesday's low of $1.1066.
Later in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is
scheduled to speak and markets will be super sensitive to any
guidance on the outlook for the first hike in interest rates.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Kim Coghill)