GLOBAL MARKETS-Slump in bonds spooks stock markets, commodities surge

* Spike in global bond yields pressures equity valuations
* Commodities rally in what might be a return to reflation
* Dollar softer on trade blow out, Fed's Yellen speech
awaited
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, May 6 Asian stocks stumbled on
Wednesday in sympathy with weak U.S. and European markets as
equities investors were spooked by a vicious selloff in
sovereign bonds globally.
The sudden spike in bond yields is being mirrored by an
equally rapid rally in resources to suggest investors are
becoming less concerned about the danger of deflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 0.4 percent in early trade, led by a 1.2
percent decline in Australia.
Dealers were uncertain if this was just a temporary
correction of very crowded positions or a turning point toward a
more reflationary world, but evidence for the latter was
starting to pile up.
A broad bounce in commodities saw oil and copper prices
speed to their highest for the year so far, while zinc reached
ground not trod in eight months.
Brent crude has climbed almost 50 percent from its
January trough to reach $67.66 a barrel, with U.S. crude
not far behind at $60.71.
In just four sessions yields on 10-year German paper
had tripled to 0.517 percent and erased all the
gains made this year. On Tuesday alone, Italian, Spanish and
Portuguese yields all rose between 27 and 30 basis points.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touched a
two-month top at 2.20 percent having climbed from 1.92 percent
in little more than a week.
Thirty-year paper suffered even more as investors all but
went on a buying strike to protest the paltry returns paid by
such long-dated debt.
With yield up, equities have faltered.
The Dow ended Tuesday down 0.79 percent, while the
S&P 500 lost 1.18 percent, and the Nasdaq 1.55
percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index
shed 1.6 percent.
Commodity currencies benefited from the rebound in resource
prices, with the Australian dollar the best performer. The
Aussie rose more than 1 percent to $0.7955 and was last
at $0.7935.
It was already on the rise on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank
of Australia gave no clear signs that it will ease again, having
cut its cash rate to a record low 2.0 percent.
The U.S. dollar was less lucky as an unexpectedly sharp
widening in the U.S. trade deficit suggested the economy may
have shrunk in the first quarter.
The dollar index fell as far as 94.877, retreating
from a one-week high of 95.946. It last stood at 95.160.
Against the yen, the greenback eased to 119.90 from a
3-1/2 week high of 120.51. The euro rebounded to $1.1183,
from Tuesday's low of $1.1066.
The next focus in Asia will be a private survey of China's
services sector due at 0145 GMT. With the market worried about
slowing Chinese manufacturing activity, any weakness will only
add to expectations for more stimulus.
Later in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is
scheduled to speak and markets will be super sensitive to any
guidance on the outlook for the first hike in interest rates.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)