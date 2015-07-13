GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally, EU leaders talk Greek compromise

* Reports EU leaders discussing compromise Greek deal
* Japan stocks lead Asia higher, Shanghai stocks extend
rally
* China exports and imports beat forecasts in June
* Oil prices down a dollar as Iran agreement draws nearer
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 13 The euro steadied on Monday
after an early slip while Asian shares swung higher as European
leaders pressed on with talks for a Greek deal and Chinese trade
data beat forecasts in a promising sign for global demand.
The moves were mild amid news Euro zone leaders had met
through the night to discuss a compromise proposal on a third
bailout for Greece.
Euro zone leaders had told the cash-strapped Greek
government it must enact key reforms this week to restore trust
before they would talk of financial rescue.
After an initial slide to $1.1090, the single
currency quickly steadied to $1.1135. Likewise, the euro pared
its losses against the yen to stand at 136.58 after a
drop to 135.40. The U.S. dollar barely budged against a basket
of currencies at 95.950.
Aiding the euro were rumours the European Central Bank had
agreed to delay a Greek repayment of 3.5 billion euros that had
been due on July 20.
Asian stock markets kept their nerve with Japan's Nikkei
gaining 1.6 percent. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan bounced 0.8 percent. Opening gains
were also tipped for European bourses.
Helping the mood was data from China showing exports rose
2.8 percent in June, while imports slipped 6.1 percent. Both
handily topped expectations in a tentative sign global demand
might be on the mend.
The Asian giant reports domestic product data on Wednesday
and forecasts are that annual growth slowed to 6.9 percent last
quarter, making it harder to meet Beijing's target of 7 percent
for the whole year.
Responding to a raft of support measures from Beijing the
CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen added 3 percent on top of last week's
rally of 5.7 percent.
"This is victory in the first battles of a long-lasting
war," said Hou Yingmin, analyst at brokerage Aj Securities.
"But it takes time for market sentiment to fully recover
from the recent trauma, which was so severe, and bears are
likely to make a comeback anytime soon."
U.S. government debt was also in demand as 10-year Treasury
futures <0#TY:> advanced 9 ticks helped in part by wagers that
all the global uncertainty would delay a rate hike there.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen appears before the House
Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and is likely to
repeat that any rise in rates is very data-dependent.
In commodity markets, gold failed to get much of a safety
bid, easing over a dollar to $1,160.80 an ounce.
Oil prices were under pressure as Iran and six world powers
neared an historic nuclear deal that would bring sanctions
relief and thus more crude onto the market.
Brent crude sank $1.24 to $57.49 a barrel and U.S.
crude shed 91 cents to $51.83.
(Editing Shri Navaratnam)