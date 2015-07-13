GLOBAL MARKETS-US stock futures down, euro firms as Greek deal gets cautious nod

* Wall Street rallies on conditional Greek bailout deal
* U.S. crude futures slip as Iran nuclear talks eyed
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 14 U.S. stock futures edged lower on
Tuesday and the euro firmed as investors cautiously waited to
see if Greece's conditional bailout agreement would bring to an
end that country's debt crisis.
The terms imposed by Athens' international lenders led by
Germany in all-night talks at an emergency summit obliged
Greece's leftwing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to abandon his
pledge to end austerity.
Tsipras will face a showdown with members of his own party
later on Tuesday, over the agreement under which Greece can get
a possible 86 billion euros ($95 billion) over three years if it
can satisfy its European partners that it is meeting their
conditions.
U.S. stock futures edged lower, with S&P 500 mini futures
down about 0.1 percent from late U.S. levels, after Wall
Street jumped on hopes for the Greece deal. All three major
stock indexes ended up more than 1 percent, in what some
strategists described as a relief rally.
But some said doubts would remain until the proposal is
actually accepted.
"Investors did not like that a Grexit is still on the table
if Parliament votes no," managing director at BK Asset
Management, said in a note to clients. "The risk is far less
now than a week ago but the fact that it is not eliminated puts
pressure on the euro."
The euro last traded at $1.1000, nearly flat on
the day. Against the yen, it inched up 0.1 percent to 135.88
yen.
The greenback was buying 123.53 yen, up about 0.1
percent.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude slipped about 0.8
percent to $51.78 a barrel, pressured by reports that Iran was
close to a deal with six world powers that would allow it to
sell its oil again on the oversupplied world market.
Iran's Foreign minister and E.U.'s foreign policy chief
will read a joint statement in a few hours at the end of
marathon talks between Iran and six major powers, the Students
News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday.
A draft nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers calls
for U.N. inspectors to have access to all suspect Iranian sites,
including military, based on consultations between the powers
and Tehran, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
