GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tip-toe higher, dollar up on Yellen's remarks

By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 16 Most Asian shares edged up on
Thursday after Greece approved a bailout plan and brought mild
relief, while the dollar stood tall as Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen reinforced expectations for a U.S. rate hike.
Spreadbetters expected a higher opening for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC after
the Greek parliament approved a bailout plan that further
lessens the likelihood of Athens exiting the euro zone.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent, Australian shares
were up 0.6 percent South Korea's Kospi also
0.6 percent.
And as of 0530 GMT, Shanghai stocks were up 0.7
percent and the CSI300 index gained 0.8 percent,
clinging to positive territory after sinking earlier in the
session.
Underscoring fragile sentiment after a big recent rout,
China's mainland indexes had slumped the previous day despite
positive gross domestic product data.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was flat.
In her semiannual testimony to the U.S. Congress on
Wednesday, Yellen repeated her view that the Fed will likely
hike interest rates this year if the U.S. economy expands as
expected, and cited improvement in the labour market.
"Yellen's comment gave no major news and did not change the
widely perceived view that the Fed will likely raise rates
sometime this year," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at
Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
"If the rates are increased in small increments while U.S.
fundamentals are improving, the stock market should take it as a
positive thing, and that's what the market is expecting."
The Greek parliament passed a sweeping bundle of austerity
measures demanded by European partners, a price to pay for
opening talks on a multi-billion euro bailout package
near-bankrupt Athens needs to stay in the euro zone.
The euro, already beaten down overnight against the dollar
after Yellen, showed limited reaction to the Greek vote outcome
which did not surprise many in the market.
The European common currency dipped 0.2 percent to $1.0922
. The dollar traded at 123.85 yen and in reach of a
near three-week high of 123.97.
"Not only did Yellen confirm that rates will rise this year
but it is her view that waiting too long would mean rates would
have to rise at a faster pace later," Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, wrote.
"She prefers to start earlier to allow for a more gradual
rate path. As a result every FOMC meeting this year including
September is a live meeting at which the central bank could
raise rates."
It was a different story for Canada, which saw its central
bank on Wednesday cut key interest rates for a second time this
year amid a flagging economy.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.2936 to the
greenback after touching C$1.2958, its lowest since March 2009.
The New Zealand dollar slumped under a similar predicament
after weaker-than-expected inflation data and plunging dairy
prices cemented expectations for a rate cut there as early as
next week.
The kiwi skidded to $0.6498, a low not seen since
July 2009.
In commodities, crude oil rebounded modestly after data
showed that U.S. crude inventories dropped and refinery demand
was high.
U.S. crude rose 0.7 percent to $51.79 a barrel after
dropping 3 percent on Wednesday when expectations that increased
exports from Iran will add to a global supply glut. Brent
gained 0.4 percent to $57.42 a barrel.
Tuesday's nuclear agreement between six world powers and
Iran is expected to result in the lifting of sanctions, which
have limited sales of Iranian oil for several years.
