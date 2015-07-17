GLOBAL MARKETS-China's recovery supports Asia stocks, dollar edges up

* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening tad lower
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct
* Futures-related moves support China mainland indexes
* Dollar/yen touches 3-wk high, euro/dollar near 7-wk low
* Brent, U.S. crude oil edge up
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 17 Asian stocks nudged up on Friday
as China's markets extended their recovery, while the dollar
stretched gains versus the euro and yen as economic indicators
reinforced expectations for a U.S. rate hike by the end of this
year.
Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC to open slightly lower,
reflecting a tepid performance by most Asian stocks with the
exception of buoyant Chinese shares.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.3 percent as Chinese shares recovered
further after a series of government support measures to halt
their recent crash.
Advancing for the second straight day, Shanghai shares
were up 2 percent as of 0520 GMT.
"Also we suspected the 'national team' has continued buying
shares today to prevent the market from falling," said Zhang Qi,
a stock analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
"National team" has become a commonly used collective term
in China for the government agencies, banks, brokerages and
mutual funds that are committed to buy into the market until
wider investor confidence is restored.
Although drastic government measures have managed to stem
its slide, the benchmark Shanghai index was set to end the week
little changed. It is still down roughly 20 percent from a
7-1/2-year peak reached a month ago.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 percent on a softer yen and
up 4 percent on the week. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.5
percent on concerns second quarter corporate earnings could
prove disappointing, particularly among ship builders.
Australian shares were little changed, losing steam
after a three-day rally.
Moves in Europe on Thursday to reopen funding to
near-bankrupt Greece also helped risk sentiment. Greece will
receive bridge loans, enabling it to make a bond payment to the
European Central Bank on Monday and clear arrears with the
International Monetary Fund.
The lessening of foreseeable Greek risk also continued to
push the euro lower, with focus back on U.S. and European
monetary policy divergences.
"We have some sympathy with the argument that 'Grexit' would
at least have resolved the doubts over Greece's position and
that the euro should eventually end up stronger without its
weakest member," analysts at Capital Economics wrote.
"The corollary is that a temporary deal which keeps Greece
in the euro but fails to tackle the bigger issues, notably the
need for a massive write-down of debt, simply prolongs the
uncertainty and keeps the currency on the defensive."
The euro hovered close to a seven-week low of $1.0855
it tumbled to overnight. The dollar touched a three-week high of
124.235 yen, receiving a boost against its peers after
Thursday's lower U.S. jobless claims reinforced market
expectations for a rate hike this year.
The dollar index stood at 97.502 after surging to a
seven-week peak of 97.756 overnight.
In commodities, oil prices rose slightly in thin trade in
Asia, underpinned by a power outage at Britain's largest
oilfield, though risks of oversupply following the Iranian
nuclear deal and mixed economic data held back prices.
U.S. crude edged up 0.1 percent to $50.98 a barrel
and Brent gained 0.3 percent to $57.09 a barrel.
