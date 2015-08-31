GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for worst monthly drop in 3 years as Fed, China loom

* Asia-Pacific index down 10 percent so far this month
* China stocks fall more than 3 percent after wild week
* Fed officials keep door open for Sept rate hike
* Revived rate hike prospects keep dollar standing tall
* Credit markets signal further pain for equities
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Global financial markets
looked set for another rough week on Monday, with stocks and
commodities falling ahead of data that could give clues on when
the U.S. will raise interest rates and surveys which are likely
to point to further weakness in China.
Confusion over policy direction in the world's two largest
economies sent global markets into turmoil early last week, with
the wildest price swings in years pushing investors to the
exits.
European shares looked set to follow Asian shares and U.S.
stock futures lower on Monday, with Germany's share index
expected to open down 1.35 percent and France's CAC 40
likely to fall 1.39 percent, according to IG. The UK
market is closed for a public holiday.
U.S. stock futures slid 1 percent, suggesting
weakness on Wall Street later in the session.
"This is a market that is walking on glass; China seems to
be the central theme feeding into a lot of these things but
today the focus is very much on U.S. interest rates again,"
said, James McGlew, executive director of corporate stock
broking at Argonaut in Australia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed more than 1 percent and is set to fall 10
percent this month, its worst monthly drop since May 2012.
Selling intensified as China markets extended losses.
Shanghai stocks, the epicentre of this month's whip-saw
action, were down more than 3 percent at one point. They have
plunged more than 40 percent since mid-June.
Japan's Nikkei and Australia were down 2
percent before paring losses.
"A pull back in the market was to be expected as some
investors are taking profits after the two-day rally," wrote
Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities,
referring to a brief rebound late last week.
"Investors seem to be waiting until the manufacturing PMI
figure is released later this week before making significant
decisions."
A Reuters poll showed China's official factory sector
activity likely fell to a 3-year low in August. Other surveys on
Chinese factory and service sector activity will also be
released on Tuesday.
Traders are also on edge ahead of U.S. business surveys,
factory orders, trade data and Friday's nonfarm payrolls this
week, after comments by a top Federal Reserve official suggested
that a September rate rise was more likely than some investors
expected.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, speaking at the central
bank' conference in Wyoming, said recent volatility in global
markets could ease and possibly pave the way for a rate hike.
Prospects of higher interest rates and returns in the United
States combined with China's slowdown have diminished the appeal
of emerging markets as investors have dumped riskier assets.
Investors sold $5.9 billion of emerging market assets
between Aug. 20-26, a sharp increase from $1.5 billion the week
earlier, according to Nomura fund flows data.
Credit markets, often a harbinger of things to come for
equities, spelt further pain in store for emerging markets.
An index for Asian high-yield credit has fallen sharply this
month compared to a relatively steady performance in the
investment grade index, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The dollar eased 0.6 percent to 121.03 yen after
rising to the week's high of 121.76 on Friday following the Fed
officials' comments that kept prospects of a September hike
alive.
The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.12550 after
touching an eight-day low of $1.1156 on Friday.
The market will watch the European Central Bank's policy
meeting on Thursday to see if it will be inclined to ease
monetary policy further in the wake of the recent global market
mayhem, though no imminent change is expected.
U.S. crude oil prices dipped as their biggest two-day surge
in quarter of a century ran its course.
U.S. crude was down 1.3 percent at $44.62 a barrel
after jumping more than 6 percent on Friday on frenetic
short-covering fuelled by violence in Yemen, a storm in the Gulf
of Mexico and refinery outages.
The contract was still down nearly 5 percent on the month,
when it hit a 6-1/2-year low last week in the wake of China-led
global growth fears.
Gold struggled to recover from last week's losses, even in
the face of a softer dollar. Spot gold was flat at
$1,133.98 an ounce, after dropping more than 2 percent last week
in its steepest decline in five weeks. For the month, the metal
was up 3.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO, Samuel
Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI and Pauline Askin and
Charlotte Greenfield in SYDNEY)