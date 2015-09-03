GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares stage patchy recovery but volatility seen staying high

* Risky assets rebound after sharp falls earlier in week
* Volatility gauges remain high as investors stay nervous
* Respite may be brief as China on a holiday break
* EM currencies under pressure
* European shares seen rising almost 1 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 3 Asian shares struggled to recover
on Thursday with volatility remaining high, while emerging
economy and commodity-linked currencies softened as investors
worried about the global repercussions of slower growth in
China.
Japan's Nikkei rose for the first time in four days,
gaining 0.7 percent.
Many Asian bourses also advanced but weakness in Australia
and falls in Asian currencies drove MSCI's dollar-denominated
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
down 0.2 percent.
European shares are expected to rise, with spread betters
looking to gains of up to 0.9 percent in Germany's DAX
and Britain's FTSE.
Wall Street stocks also jumped almost 2 percent on
Wednesday, which traders saw as a natural move after big falls.
Despite Wednesday's rebound, shares have only recovered
about half of the losses seen earlier in the week.
Also helping to boost the market, Apple, the
world's largest company by market capitalisation, jumped more
than 4 percent, in anticipation of its Sept 9 media event where
it is expected to unveil new iPhones and potentially a new
version of its Apple TV set-top box.
Traders were spared for now from keeping a nail-biting watch
on wild Chinese share markets, which are closed for a holiday
for the rest of the week.
Still, highlighting the woes of commodity exporters that are
suffering from concern about cooling growth in China, the
Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent after weak local retail
sales.
The Aussie slipped to $0.7020 near its six-year low
of $0.6982 touched on Wednesday.
Oil prices also remained volatile after their 25 percent
surge late last month from 6 1/2-year lows.
Brent crude last stood at $50.43 per barrel,
slipping further from one-month high of $54.32 hit on Monday,
though it kept some distance from a 6 1/2-year low of $42.23 hit
just one week before that.
HIGH VOLATILITY THE NEW NORM?
While global share prices may be getting some respite, any
relief rallies may be brief.
With uncertainty over policy in the United States and China,
investors expect trade to remain extremely choppy.
The CBOE Volatility index is still at 26, about twice
as high as its usual levels around 12 to 16, even as it has
eased from a high over 50 percent hit last week.
A similar gauge for the Japanese share market, the Nikkei
volatility index, stood at 36 while that for Europe
was at 37 on Wednesday.
"Whenever the VIX has hit 40 in the past, volatility has
stayed high for a while. I expect more aftershocks will follow,"
said Arihiro Nagata, head of derivatives at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
In the currency market, the dollar firmed slightly against
the yen, in line with the recovery in global share prices, to
120.45 yen.
The euro was little changed at $1.1225, ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day, with
some traders speculating the bank could drop hints of further
easing to keep the euro zone's nascent recovery in shape.
On the other hand, many emerging market currencies remained
under pressure, hit by China fears and the prospect of higher
U.S. interest rates.
The Brazilian real tumbled to its weakest level since
2002 on Wednesday as expectations of a growing fiscal deficit
fed fears that Brazil would lose its investment-grade credit
rating.
Emerging market currencies could face more pressure if
Friday's U.S. payrolls data reinforce expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in coming
months.
On Wednesday, U.S payroll processor ADP reported that
private payrolls increased 190,000 last month. While that was
below economists' expectations for a gain of 201,000 jobs, it
was a step up from the 177,000 positions created in July.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim
Coghill)