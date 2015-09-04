GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as U.S. jobs jitters outweigh ECB support

* Asian shares drop on caution about U.S. jobs report
* ECB seen preparing for more stimulus
* Euro at two-week low vs dollar, 3-month trough vs yen
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 4 Asian shares extended
losses on Friday as caution over a U.S. jobs report overshadowed
signals from the European Central Bank that it is willing to
take further steps to shore up the European economy.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down as much as 1.5 percent, Germany's DAX to
fall as much as 1.7 percent and France's CAC 40 to drop
as much as 1.8 percent.
U.S. stock futures fell 0.8 percent during the Asian
day, pointing to a weaker opening on Wall Street as well after
U.S. stocks ended slightly higher overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, and was on track to end the
week down 4.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.9 percent after earlier
plunging 3.2 percent to a seven-month low of 17,608.17. The
index is set for a weekly loss of 6.8 percent.
"Only one theme is on every trader's mind today - the U.S.
jobs report tonight and how that may possibly play into the
Fed's September rate decision," said Nicholas Teo, analyst at
online trading platform provider CMC Markets in Singapore.
A strong jobs number could help ease fears about a China-led
global economic slowdown but it could rekindle speculation of an
early rate hike, which could hurt riskier assets, particularly
in emerging economies.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy
produced 220,000 new non-farm jobs last month, continuing the
robust employment creation of the past five years, while average
hourly earnings are predicted to have risen by a modest 0.2
percent, as they did in July.
A drop in average prices charged by U.S. service businesses
in August after 25 months of increases supports the case for a
delay in rate hikes even though the overall service sector
expanded at the fastest pace since May. [ID: nN9N10A02H]
While the Fed has so far stuck to its script that interest
rates will likely be raised this year, the ECB and China's
central bank are tilting towards more easing.
The ECB cut its growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday,
warning of possible further fallout from China and paving the
way for an expansion of its already massive 1 trillion-euro plus
asset-buying programme.
For the first time, ECB President Mario Draghi also said
explicitly the bond-buying programme may run beyond September
2016 and the bank may adjust its size and composition.
"It looked as if the ECB is preparing stimulus," said
Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Mitsui Sumitomo Asset
Management. "As it cut its growth projections and uncertainty
over emerging economy is rising, it probably had to show that it
is ready to take action."
That pushed down German 10-year yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, to 0.730 percent,
compared to a two-week high of 0.82 percent hit on Monday.
The euro also fell to a two-week low of $1.10875 and it last
fetched $1.1124. Against the yen, the common currency hit
132.73 yen, the lowest in more than four months.
The yen's surge against the euro also nudged it up versus
the dollar. The greenback slipped 0.7 percent to $119.27 yen
.
The Australian dollar was down 0.8 percent at $0.6962
after stooping to a new 6-1/2 year trough of $0.6959.
In commodities markets, which have been battered by fears of
a hard landing in China, trade remained highly volatile.
After gains in early trading, Brent crude futures
slipped 1.1 percent to $50.10 per barrel.
Copper fell 1.2 percent to $5,181 per tonne after
surging to $5,314 on Thursday, its highest in over three weeks,
as bearish investors closed out positions ahead of U.S. job
data.
Aluminium also shot up, touching a one-month peak
$1,641 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Thursday. It was
last trading down 0.6 percent at $1,620.
China's financial markets were closed on Friday for a
national holiday.
A flood of data from China in coming weeks is likely to
point to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy,
reinforcing expectations that Beijing needs to roll out fresh
stimulus measures and keeping global financial markets on edge.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)