GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold gains after China data in volatile trade

* China August imports data signal spreading slowdown
* Asian stocks break six-day falling streak
* China FX reserves highlight capital outflows
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 8 Asian stocks rose on Tuesday
after a six-day losing streak and the dollar firmed against the
safe-haven Japanese yen, but gains were capped as a slump in
China's imports raised fears of a more severe slowdown in the
world's second biggest economy.
Following Asia's lead, spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to
rise 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to gain 0.2
percent.
China's August exports fell less than expected, but a
steeper slide in imports pointed to continuing economic
weakness. A day earlier foreign exchange reserve
data revealed a record $94 billion drop in August as the central
bank struggled to steady the yuan after its surprise
devaluation.
The weak data raised expectations of more policy easing in
the coming months. A Reuters poll at end-August showed a 80
percent of respondents expected a further cut in banks' reserve
requirement ratio and 70 percent saw a chance of interest rate
cuts.
"I'm not optimistic about the prospect of exports and it's
unlikely China can achieve the export target this year," said
Nie Wen, analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai. "There will be at
least three more reserve requirement rate cuts this year to
counteract capital outflows."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.5 percent but remained near a
three-year low hit two weeks ago.
U.S. stock futures trimmed gains to 0.7 percent after
a long weekend.
Japan's Nikkei fell 2.3 percent, extending its
rebound from a seven-month low hit early on Monday while
Australia rose 1.2 percent in early trades.
Chinese stocks extended losses, while Hong Kong
edged higher.
With U.S. financial markets shut on Monday, the dollar moved
little against major currencies.
The dollar index stood at 95.813, little changed from
late last week.
Against the yen, the dollar ticked up slightly to 119.07 yen
, still half-way in recovering its losses on Friday. The
euro stood little changed at $1.11670.
Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Monday as the drop
in Chinese share prices and record North Sea production added to
global oversupply concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent to $47.94 after
a 3.7 percent fall on Monday. They still traded below the 50
percent retracement of their rally late August to $54.32 from
1/2-year low of $42.23.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by
Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)