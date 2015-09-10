GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble as gloomy China, Japan data add to growth worries

* Spreadbetters see European shares opening lower
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 1.4 pct, Nikkei slides 2.6
pct
* Kiwi slides more than 2 pct as RBNZ calls for further drop
* U.S. crude struggles after tanking 4 pct overnight
* Turkish lira hits new record low as political woes linger
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 10 Asian stocks fell on Thursday
after lacklustre Chinese and Japanese economic data added to
heightened worries about slackening global growth, sapping
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
With the fresh slide in Asian equities, spreadbetters
forecast a lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
The latest policy response to rising global risks came from
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which cut its benchmark
rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent and signalled more
easing if China's economy slows further.
Those risks were highlighted in Thursday's data. China's
consumer inflation in August edged up, but producer prices fell
for the 42nd straight month in the latest sign that deflation
remains a significant risk for the world's second-largest
economy.
Furthermore, Japan's key gauge of capital spending
unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in July,
signalling that the economy is struggling to get back on track
after contracting in the second quarter.
With many economies facing headwinds, ANZ bank economists
revised down their global growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017,
expecting growth to remain around 3.5 percent "over the next
couple of years."
"Previously we had growth edging up to 4 percent by 2017. In
the near term the risks are skewed to further downward
revision," the economists at ANZ wrote.
Amid the sombre mood, the previous day's policy-hopes driven
surge in the Shanghai Composite Index flagged and the
shares fell were down 0.4 percent. The losses were limited for
now, however, as soft indicators fanned expectations for extra
government stimulus.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 1.4 percent lower after rallying 3.2 percent
on Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and
rose 0.6 percent. Australian shares fell 2.0 percent,
weighed down by sagging banking stocks.
"I think those Chinese concerns are still front and centre,"
said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse in Sydney.
"It's not just Australian banks, it's developed world banks
that are actually taking a hit on China concerns," Boey said.
Tokyo's Nikkei fell 2.7 percent in the wake of the
downbeat Japanese machinery orders numbers, after jumping 7.7
percent the day before amid hopes for fresh government stimulus.
"The Bank of Japan may ease policy further in October, but
additional easing would not be enough to achieve its inflation
target," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin
Research Institute in Tokyo.
Elsewhere, Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its
investment-grade credit rating on Wednesday, further hampering
President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain market trust and
pull Latin America's largest economy from recession.
While the RBNZ rate cut was widely anticipated, the central
bank also said a further fall by the New Zealand dollar was
"appropriate", sending the kiwi buckling.
The New Zealand dollar dived about 2 percent and last
fetched $0.6278, moving back towards a 6-year low of
$0.6200 struck late in August.
The Australian dollar suffered collateral damage and
retreated 0.3 percent to $0.6996.
The U.S. dollar was little changed at 120.60 yen and
the euro was steady at $1.1211.
The Turkish lira hit a fresh record low of
3.0620 versus the dollar amid lingering domestic political
uncertainty.
Downbeat data from Asia's largest economies weighed on oil,
with U.S. crude sliding 0.7 percent to $43.85 a barrel
after a bruising 4 percent decline overnight.
Oil prices are off more than 50 percent since June 2014,
with a global supply glut also weighing heavily on the
commodity.
In recent weeks, oil rallied in volatile trading after
falling to 6-1/2-year lows when a stock market slide in China
sent global equities and commodities prices tumbling.
(Additional reporting by Pauline Askin in Sydney and Tetsushi
Kajimoto in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard
Borsuk)