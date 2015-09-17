GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares seen falling, dollar soft after Fed holds rates

* Nikkei seen lower after Wall Street fails to sustain gains
* Dollar index at 3-week low, precious metals gain
* Markets see about 50 pct chance of rate hike by Dec
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 18 Asian shares are likely to fall
on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on raising
interest rates, reviving concerns about global economic
weakness.
The dollar was on back foot, having fallen more than 1
percent after the Fed's decision while U.S. bond yields plunged,
erasing their sharp rises in the past couple of days.
Nikkei futures traded in Chicago pointed to a fall
of about 0.9 percent in the Nikkei average.
Major Wall Street indexes gave up a 1 percent rally to end
lower, with the S&P 500 index losing 0.3 percent.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the outlook abroad has appeared
to become less certain, adding that recent falls in U.S. stock
prices and a rise in the value of the dollar already were
tightening financial market conditions.
Analysts and traders had been nearly evenly split on whether
the central bank would raise rates for the first time in nearly
a decade.
"I think today's decision will prove positive for markets in
the end. But volatility is likely to remain high as markets,
like the Fed, will still have to confirm the U.S. economy is
withstanding the adverse impact from the global economy," said
Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset
Management.
The Fed's fresh economic projections showed 13 of 17
policymakers still foresee raising rates at least once in 2015,
though that is down from 15 at the last forecast made in June.
Financial markets, which have constantly forecast a far
slower pace of policy tightening than the Fed's projections,
were less convinced.
Instruments such as federal fund futures <0#FF:> and
overnight indexed swap are pricing in only about one in
two chance of a rate hike by the end of year.
The Fed's decision to keep rates at zero could give some
relief to emerging markets, which have long suffered capital
outflows on expectation of higher U.S. rates, but trade-reliant
Asian economies are likely to remain under pressure as China's
economy slows.
As the prospects of higher interest rates down the road had
been a major attraction for the dollar, the U.S. currency
slipped against many other currencies.
The dollar index fell to 94.360, its lowest level
since Aug 26.
The euro jumped to a three-week high of $1.14415
while the British pound also hit a three-week high of $1.5628
. The yen also edged up 120.12 to the dollar from
Thursday's low at 120.995.
Longer-dated U.S. debt yields plunged, with the two-year
notes yield dropping to 0.686 percent, returning to
its familiar range only a day after it hit a 4 1/2-year high of
0.819 percent.
The 10-year notes yield slipped to 2.192 percent
from Wednesday's 1 1/2-month high of 2.303 percent.
Commodity prices were also relatively well-supported with
U.S. crude futures last trading at $46.83 per barrel,
down slightly from Thursday's high of $47.71 but still up
almost 5 percent on the week.
Gold hit a two-week high of $1,136 per ounce.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)