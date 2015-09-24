GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains after Yellen revives rate hike expectations

| TOKYO, Sept 25
TOKYO, Sept 25 The dollar jumped and U.S.
interest rate futures price briefly dropped after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the central bank is still
on track to raise interest rates later this year.
The euro fell about 0.5 percent to $1.1174 from
around $1.1230 while the dollar rose to around 120.27 yen from
around 120.00 yen before Yellen's speech.
Federal fund futures contracts for January fell to as
low as 99.735 in price, pricing in more than 50 percent chance
of a rate hike by the end of this year, before erasing losses.
Yellen, speaking a week after the Fed delayed a
long-anticipated rate hike, said she and other Fed policymakers
do not expect recent global economic and financial market
developments to significantly affect the central bank's policy.
The Fed chair struggled to finish a speech at the University
of Massachusetts at Amherst due to dehydration and
received medical attention.
She later attended a dinner event as planned, a university
spokesman said.
U.S. stock futures held relatively firm, up 0.4
percent in early Asian trade while Nikkei futures traded in
Chicago pointed to a small rise in the Nikkei.
Earlier on Thursday, stocks around the world
fell for a fifth day, sliding towards two-year lows, as worries
lingered over global economic growth and Volkswagen's emissions
test scandal rattled European carmakers.
The Brazilian real bounced back sharply after hitting a
record low of 4.2482 to the dollar, after the head of the
Brazilian central bank vowed to use all instruments in its
arsenal to curtail the real's collapse.
The real last stood at 3.9363 per dollar, rising 6.1 percent
on the day.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)