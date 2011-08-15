GLOBAL MARKETS-Cheaper prices, Japan data lift world stocks

* World stocks firm on cheap prices, Japan data

* Wall Street heads for gains; European shares weak

* Italy, Germany, France at odds over euro bonds

* Euro, dollar gain against Swiss franc

By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent

LONDON, Aug 15 World stocks climbed further out of their August hole on Monday, lifted by signs of earlier-than-expected recovery in Japan and a growing belief that shares may now be cheap.

Wall Street looked set to add more gains at the open, but European shares were flat, weakened by worries over euro zone politics.

Gold and the Swiss franc, two of the main beneficiaries of recent global risk aversion, fell.

Investors were weighing calls by Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti for a more coordinated response to the euro zone debt crisis, including the creation of joint euro bonds, against an immediate rejection of the idea from Germany.

France and Germany also squelched any idea of a new initiative coming out of a meeting to be held by their leaders on Tuesday.

MSCI's all-country world stock index , a broad measure of global equity health, was up 0.6 percent, ratcheting up roughly a six percent gain since hitting an 11-month low last Thursday.

"The markets have been technically very oversold and on that basis alone, they are due for a period of remission from the selling," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said a "buy" signal had been triggered last week as flows out of risky assets hit significant levels.

"Since 2004, global equities have rallied an average 6.7 percent (in the four weeks that followed such a trigger)", the bank's strategists wrote in a note.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index was up half a percent.

Shares in Asia were boosted by data showing Japan's economy shrank less than expected in April-June following March's earthquake and tsunami.

Japan's Nikkei closed up 1.37 percent.

SPILL OVER

The albeit tentative rise in confidence spilled into other assets.

The euro gained 1.5 percent against the Swiss franc after a Swiss newspaper report said the central bank was poised to set a limit for the euro-franc exchange rate and will use all means to defend it.

The dollar also rallied against the franc, rising 1.3 percent.

Otherwise the U.S. currency was down around 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies .

On the euro zone crisis front, Tremonti's call for common euro zone debt issuance was rejected by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said such euro bonds would undermine the basis for the single currency by weakening fiscal discipline among member states.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are due to meet in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the crisis. Germany said not to expect any breakthrough agreement; France said euro bonds were not on the agenda.

U.S. and core euro zone debt yields were flat.