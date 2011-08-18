GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hobble stocks, Swiss franc falls

* European stocks follow Asian markets lower
* Morgan Stanley adds to growth fears, cuts global GDP
forecasts
* Swiss franc falls as central bank intervenes in currency
market
* Flight to quality sends German Bunds to record highs
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 18 World stocks fell on Thursday as
heightened worries about sluggish economic recovery prompted
investors to cut exposure to riskier assets, while the Swiss
franc fell as the central bank took further steps to halt its
steady rise.
European shares followed Asian markets down as worries about
the U.S. economy and dim prospects of a quick fix for the euro
zone's debt crisis led investors to lock in profits following
this week's rally.
The retreat in riskier assets buoyed gold and safe-haven
government bonds, with German Bund futures FGBLc1 hitting
record peaks and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
falling to their lowest level in a week.
Adding to the glum economic picture, UK. retail sales grew
at an unexpectedly slow pace in July.
Earlier, Morgan Stanley analysts became the latest to cut
forecasts for global growth, citing "recent policy errors" in
the United States and Europe, plus prospects of further fiscal
tightening in 2012.
Deutsche Bank cut its projection for Chinese GDP growth to
8.9 percent for 2011 from 9.1 percent and to 8.3 percent for
2012 from 8.6 percent, largely reflecting a downgrade in export
outlook due to slower growth in the United States and Europe.
European stocks fell 2 percent, wiping out the
previous session's gains.
"At the start of the week, we were expecting a sell-off and
it hadn't materialised, with people selectively putting money
into a few stocks keeping the froth alive, and so I think it is
overdue," the head of institutional trading at a UK-based
investment bank, said.
MSCI's world equity index fell 1 percent
while emerging stocks lost 1.5 percent.
U.S. equity futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street
after closing flat the pervious day following a gloomy sales
outlook from tech bellwether Dell which fanned fears
slow economic growth would crimp earnings in the third quarter.
SWISS TUG-OF-WAR
The Swiss franc fell against the euro and the dollar with
traders saying the central bank was intervening in the forwards
market in its bid to curb the currency's strength.
The plight of the Swiss franc is part of a larger battle
over Europe's fiscal crisis, with the Swiss currency favoured by
investors seeking safety in a currency other than the euro.
"They (the SNB) have been in the fx swap market," said Chris
Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "But we think the euro/Swiss
franc will still fall back towards parity."
"The dollar is also being preferred as there are reports of
funding stress and as a loss of risk appetite sees investors
make a scramble for the dollar."
The euro last traded 0.2 percent up at 1.1422 francs
while the dollar stood 0.5 percent firmer at 0.7941
francs .
The greenback also rose against commodity-linked currencies
like the Australian dollar .
Defying the stronger U.S. dollar, spot gold gained
0.3 percent to $1,793.89 an ounce, just 1.1 percent shy of its
all-time high of $1,813.79 struck last week.
In bond markets, German Bund futures FGBLc1 rose as much
as 87 ticks to a fresh year-high of 134.79 as the weak economic
outlook and concerns EU policymakers were not doing enough to
tackle the region's debt crisis spurred the flight to quality.
U.S. Treasuries advanced, pushing the 10-year T-note yield
about five basis points lower to a one-week low of
2.118 percent.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 1.2 percent to $109.20 a
barrel, as investors fretting over the euro zone's debt woes and
slower global growth tried to lock in profits from a rally in
oil prices to their highest levels in nearly two weeks.
(Additional reporting by David Brett and Anirban Nag; Editing
by Stephen Nisbet)