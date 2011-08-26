GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks weaker ahead of key Fed address

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 26 European shares fell sharply and
Wall Street looked set to open weaker on Friday, with markets
playing down chances of a major shift towards further U.S.
economic stimulus from Ben Bernanke later in the day.
The Federal Reserve chairman was scheduled to speak at a Fed
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
A year ago in the same place, he opened the door to a second
round of quantitative easing. Although there was some belief
that he would announce a third round of asset buying this year,
he is not now expected to come up with a fresh dose of shock
treatment for the ailing U.S. economy.
He is expected rather to acknowledge his disappointment over
the pace of growth, possibly downgrade his outlook, and explain
which medicines left in the Fed's cabinet are best suited to
fortify the economy. [ID:nFEDAHEAD}
The uncertainty about what is to come has put many investors
in a cautious frame of mind.
"With many traders feeling like we're standing on the edge,
looking down into a global recession, Bernanke has the ability
to significantly elate or deflate the markets today," said
Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.
World stocks as measured by MSCI were flat.
But the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 lost more
than 1 percent, still battered by concerns about the
deteriorating economic situation.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent.
WAITING FOR BEN
The dollar eased as investors shuffled positions
ahead of the Wyoming speech. Some traders expected the greenback
to stage a short-term bounce if Bernanke does not signal further
monetary stimulus.
The euro edged higher against the dollar while
higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian and
New Zealand dollars also advanced.
"If Bernanke signals he is likely to be less accommodative
about providing liquidity, we could see the dollar recover and
depending on how Wall Street reacts to that, we could see some
flows into the greenback," said Roberto Mialich, FX strategist
at Unicredit.
"On the other hand, if he signals that he is ready to act
and provide more support, then the dollar will weaken. If he
says he is ready to act but not right now, I don't think the
markets will be too disappointed."
Core euro zone government bond prices were flat to slightly
higher.
