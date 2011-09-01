GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slide on poor Europe data

* World stocks fall on poor Europe data
* Wall Street set for losses
* Euro slides against dollar
By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 1 Financial markets kicked off
September in a grim mood on Thursday with poor European economic
data prompting a regional sell off that ended a four-day global
winning streak.
Wall Street also looked set to open with losses and had eyes
on its own manufacturing data which is expected to show activity
declined for the first time since the recession.
Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for the first
time in almost two years in August, underlining investor
concerns about a deteriorating global growth picture.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was
down 0.3 percent, taking the year's losses to 6.4 percent.
Global stocks in August fell more than 7.5 percent, their
biggest monthly decline since May last year.
Investors entered the month in one of the most bearish moods
in recent times. Reuters asset allocation polls on Wednesday
showed leading fund companies were holding less than 50 percent
of their mixed-asset portfolios in stocks.
Sentiment has been battered over the summer by signs of an
ailing global economy and by the euro zone's inability to
contain its debt crisis.
A raft of economic data is due over the next two days --
culminating in the monthly U.S. jobless report on Friday -- that
should give investors guidance as to how far the global economy
has slipped.
China saw a modest improvement in factory activity in
August, according to a purchasing managers' survey released on
Thursday, but Europe's data was poor.
In a worrying sign for policymakers, the regional slowdown
appeared to be spreading. German factories, which have supported
growth in the bloc for some time, hit the brakes in August and
France's manufacturing sector contracted for the first time
since July 2009.
"The global economy is clearly going through a marked
slow-down in economic activity and the market is trying to
assess whether this will be just a soft patch or whether we are
heading towards a recession," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA
head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down a half a
percent. It lost 11 percent in August, its biggest monthly
percentage drop since October 2008 after the collapse of
investment bank Lehman Brothers.
Japan's Nikkei earlier closed up 1.18 percent.
EURO WEAKER
The euro fell three-quarters of a percent against the
dollar.
The yen stayed under pressure on dollar buying by Japanese
accounts, lifting the dollar to around the 77 yen level
and soothing jitters that another round of intervention by Tokyo
authorities may soon be on the way.
On bond markets, a weak auction of Spanish debt, added to
Italy's earlier in the week, fuelled gains in German debt.
"The Spanish auction was average and the French ones looked
pretty average too so that seems to have given us the latest leg
up (with core debt)... equities are off too and the weak PMI's
earlier haven't helped," a trader said.
(Additional reporting by Anriban Nag and Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Anna Willard)