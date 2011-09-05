GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities hammered by euro zone, banking worries

* World stocks down, Europe loses 4 percent
* Greek, Italian deficits are focus of euro debt crisis
* Euro weak across the board
* Wall Street closed for holiday
By Natsuko Waki and Jeremy Gaunt
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters)- European stocks tumbled 4 percent
on Monday, with banks plumbing a more than two year low, as
fears for the future of the euro zone bubbled up against a
background of weak economic growth and threats to the banking
sector.
The euro fell across the board, with peripheral euro zone
debt concerns and political uncertainty in Germany prompting
rises in both the dollar and safe-haven Swiss franc.
Worries about public deficits in Greece and Italy and a
regional election rout for Germany's ruling party cast fresh
doubt on the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.
Wall Street was closed for a holiday but it was unlikely
that U.S. investors would have been in any more of a positive
mood given data ahead of the long weekend that showed U.S.
employment growth halted in August.
That fuelled concerns that the world's biggest economy is
slipping back into recession.
It prompted oil to sell off on Monday, with benchmark Brent
dropping below $110 a barrel.
The euro zone, meanwhile, faces a week packed with political
and legal risks, beginning with a German constitutional court
ruling on Wednesday on claims that Berlin is breaking German law
and European treaties by contributing to bailouts for Greece,
Ireland and Portugal.
The court is not expected to rule against the contributions,
but may add stipulations for dealing with future requests that
will complicate the region's bailout plans.
"People are pricing in the risk of European meltdown, rather
than the likely outcome," said Ian King, head of international
equities at Legal & General.
Banks in Europe were also under the cosh because of
uncertainty about what a U.S. lawsuit connected to the packaging
of toxic mortgage debt might mean.
"Not a great start to the week. There is a lot going on for
banks, especially in the light of a low-growth environment and
the backdrop in the euro zone not improving," said Mike Lenhoff,
chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.
The MSCI all country world equity index was
down 2.0 percent on the day, helped along by Japan's Nikkei
losing 1.9 percent in a catchup from Friday's U.S. jobs
data.
European stocks closed down 4.06 percent, with the
banking sector shedding nearly 6 percent to a 29-month
low.
"There is massive tailrisk in the system right now," said
Andrew Lim, banks equity analyst at Espirito Santo.
BATTERED EURO
The dollar rose half a percent to a one-month high
against a basket of major currencies.
The euro fell across the board, hitting a three-week low of
$1.4111 and dipping 1 percent against the safe-haven
Swiss franc.
As many European financial institutions are saddled with
losses on bond holdings, traders are also worried that their
funding could face more strains, putting pressure on the single
currency.
The yield premiums investors demand to hold Italian and
Spanish 10-year government bonds rather than benchmark German
Bunds hit their highest levels in a month.
As pressure mounted on Italy -- the euro zone's
third-largest economy -- to get its fiscal house in order,
Italian 10-year yields rose close to 5.6 percent,
their highest since early August.
Recent buying by the European Central Bank had pushed them
down to the 5 percent level.
Besides the German court ruling, a meeting of finance
ministers of Germany, the Netherlands and Finland will be
closely eyed as they discuss the nagging issue of collateral for
loans to Greece.
Debate over the effectiveness of ECB bond-buying is likely
intensify at the bank's monthly policy meeting on Thursday.
"We will probably get the ... assertion that 'all euro zone
countries must stick to their fiscal plans as agreed with the
euro zone authorities'," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at
Rabobank, said.
"Singling out Italy -- there is a risk that that would be
counterproductive because it would put Italian yields under
significant pressure and therefore undo much of the work that
the ECB has done."
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa; Editing by John Stonestreet)