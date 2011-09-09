GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on U.S. growth worries; euro slumps

* European stocks fall over 1 pct on U.S. recession fears
* S&P futures off 0.6 pct after no Bernanke signal on
stimulus
* Obama's job plans clouded by concerns of political
wrangling
* Euro hits 6-month lows vs dollar, yen after ECB halts rate
hike cycle
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 9 World stocks fell on Friday on
investor worries that a U.S. plan to stimulate jobs and growth
will be held up in Congress and may not be followed fast enough
by action from the Federal Reserve.
The euro hit six-month lows against the dollar and the yen
with more falls likely after the European Central Bank shifted
away from further rises in interest rates, a key driver in the
single currency's rally this year.
U.S. shares were poised for a weaker open, extending
Thursday's falls after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
left the door open for new stimulus measures but stopped short
of signalling the central bank would take the plunge.
Markets are concerned that President Barack Obama's proposed
$447 billion package of tax cuts and spending plans aimed at
boosting growth and job creation could be hamstrung by political
wrangling.
"Investors are holding back...There isn't any reason to
commit until you can see credible policies," Justin Urquhart
Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management, said.
"Bernanke was never going to say anything. He made it clear
at Jackson Hole he was pushing it back to the politicians.
Obama has come up with this stimulus package. We now have to
digest what effect this will have, assuming it is passed."
European shares fell as much as 1.1 percent,
pulling down the MSCI world equity index 0.7
percent. S&P index futures SPc2 were last down 0.6 percent,
pointing to a lower start on Wall Street.
Market confidence has been fragile this week due to growing
concerns over the global economy and Europe's debt crisis, with
Friday's deadline for bond holders to decide on Greece's swap
offer adding to the nervousness.
G7 EXPECTATIONS
G7 finance ministers and central bankers meet later on
Friday and the faltering global recovery and Europe's problems
are the main issues of the day.
Host France has called for co-ordinated action to boost
growth, but the divergent economic problems facing the United
States, Britain and the euro zone are complicating the task.
One G7 source told Reuters a unanimous agreement in
Marseille on coordinated monetary easing was unlikely but there
has been some speculation on markets the meeting would generate
more than just words.
"There is some expectation doing the rounds that the G-7
meeting will produce a key coordinated policy response. We have
our doubts," Lloyds strategists said in a note.
"In this environment, while acknowledging scope for bouts of
near-term risk-asset buoyancy, we continue to anticipate money
flowing into higher-grade fixed-income product into yield back-
ups."
The retreat in equities boosted safe-haven German government
bond prices, with Bund futures FGBLc1 jumping one full point
to a record high of 137.45.
The euro was last down 0.4 percent against the dollar
at $1.3832, its lowest in nearly six months with traders saying
selling in the single currency accelerated when stop-loss orders
were triggered below $1.3840.
Analysts saw more downside as sentiment stays negative after
the ECB dropped its tightening bias and investors believe a
lasting solution to the euro zone crisis remains elusive.
"The ECB has now left the door open for an easing of policy
and there are more downside risks to come for the euro with
Greek PSI (private sector involvement) to be finalised and
ratification of the EFSF (rescue fund) still required." said
Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
The euro's retreat helped drive the dollar to two-month
highs against a basket of currencies . The greenback also
hit three-and-a-half month peaks versus the Swiss franc
and a one-month high against the yen .
Gold, propelled to a series of records in recent months due
to its appeal as both a safe haven and hedge against inflation,
reversed earlier gains. Itwas last down 1.7 percent at $1,837 an
ounce as nervous investors sold the metal on growing concerns
its run-up to record highs had been overdone.
Oil also fell as the dollar's climb made it more expensive
for holders of other currencies, with U.S. crude futures CLc1
trading 1.5 percent down at $87.70 a barrel and Brent crude
LCOc1 0.4 percent lower at $114.09.
(Additional reporting by Brian Gorman and Neal Armstrong)