CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit hard by Greek worries, G7 inaction

(Corrects dollar conversion to billion in 12th paragraph)
* World stocks tumble nearly 2 percent
* Greek default fears, G7 inaction prompt selloff
* Euro at 10-year low against yen
* European stocks down 20 percent this year
By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 12 World shares tumbled nearly 2
percent on Monday with European equities at 26-month lows, down
more than 20 percent this year, as investors worried Greece
would default amid signs of rifts among euro zone policymakers.
Japan's Nikkei closed at a 2-1/2 year low.
Yields on long-term core euro zone debt, home to safety
plays during times of strife, fell sharply and the euro slumped
against the dollar and yen.
The cost of insuring peripheral euro zone debt against
default rose, to record levels for Greece and Portugal.
Markets were partly reacting to the failure over the weekend
of the Group of Seven industrialised nations' finance ministers
to come up with more than a stated commitment to help turn the
world economy around.
But they were mainly focused on the euro zone debt crisis.
"Europe is not just lurching from one crisis to another. It
is lurching into a new one before the previous one is solved,"
said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst was down 2.6 percent.
German policymaker Juergen Stark's resignation from the
European Central Bank's board on Friday underscored internal
divisions over its bond-buying programme -- one of the bank's
main weapons in fighting the debt crisis, by forcing down yields
on debt of countries under pressure from the bond markets.
At the same time, worries bubbled up again over Greece's
ability to meet commitments to qualify for more bailout money.
Fears about a Greek default rose last week after senior
politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition started talking openly about it. Greece, meanwhile,
confirmed on Monday that the country has cash for only a few
more weeks.
International lenders threatened last week to withhold the
sixth bailout payment of about 8 billion euros ($11 billion)
because of the country's repeated fiscal slippage.
The Greek government announced on Sunday a new property tax
to make sure it would meet its budget targets and qualify for
the tranche.
"The Greek situation is dominant, chances of some sort of
default have increased -- the Germans seem to be hinting at
that," one bond trader in Europe said.
EURO SINKS
The euro dived to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar
and a 10-year trough versus the yen.
"The outlook for Greece is almost completely unknown.
Support for the country appears to be shaking. The market is
starting to think the worst could happen," said Katsunori
Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking.
"It's as if policymakers are starting to prepare for that,"
Kitakura said.
The euro fell as low as $1.34949 , its lowest since
February.
On bond markets, Italian and Spanish government bond yields
rose, feeling the pressure of upcoming debt supply and the
rising concern over Greece.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)