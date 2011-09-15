GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend gains on Greek hopes

(Adds U.S. futures, updates prices)
* Markets up for third day after euro zone conference call
* European shares up more than 1 pct, Nikkei gains 1.8 pct
* Euro gains after initial dip
* Brent crude up to $114 a barrel
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 15 Stock markets rose for a third
day on Thursday and the euro gained, helped by signs that euro
zone leaders are committed to keeping Greece in the euro and
will likely issue its next tranche of aid.
European markets rose almost 2 percent , with
banking shares recovering from an initial dip on news of
a $2 billion loss for Swiss bank UBS due to unauthorised trading
by a London-based employee.
Wall Street looked set to open around half a percentage
point higher SPc2.
Worries over the euro zone crisis and a global slide into
recession have hammered shares since late July and there was
little conviction this week's gains were anything other than
just a breather.
"Given the fact that we are not seeing much more than
rhetoric at the moment, many people are still expecting Greece
to default and see the move up as nothing more than a relief
rally," Zahid Mahmood, trader at Capital Spreads, said.
French and German leaders urged Greece's prime minister in a
conference call late on Wednesday to meet the terms of its new
bailout and said they were determined to keep the country in the
euro zone.
A Greek government official said afterwards that Athens
looked set to get approval from EU and IMF inspectors for the
issue of its next tranche of debt.
EU economic affairs chief Olli Rehn said Greece had made
progress in meeting fiscal targets and a senior German lawmaker
also sounded positive noises. Spain added to the mix by
successfully placing bonds, albeit at relatively high yields.
At 1209 GMT, European stocks were up 1.8 percent,
reflecting strong gains for all the major markets and a 1
percent higher close for Wall Street overnight .
World stocks gained 1.0 percent, helped by
Japan's Nikkei share average closing 1.8 percent higher.
CREDIT CRUNCH
The euro gained sharply on the assurances from the
Greek conference call but still looked set to stay weak on
worries about Athens' ability to avoid a debt default in the
months ahead.
European finance ministers have been warned confidentially
of the danger of a renewed credit crunch as a "systemic" crisis
in euro zone sovereign debt spills over to banks, according to
documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
Market players, spooked by fears a default in the euro bloc
could unleash a financial crisis, remain ready to sell the
currency and risk assets into any rally. The single currency was
up on the day at 1.3802 to the dollar, just off earlier highs.
"The comments from Merkel and Sarkozy have supported
sentiment in the short-term but there's not much scope for a
serious improvement in attitudes towards the periphery or
overall growth conditions in the euro zone right now," said
Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.
"It's also quite likely the ECB will need to take a more
dovish stance so we don't think the euro will stay supported for
long," he added.
The improvement in tone hit many perceived safe-haven
assets, including the dollar and U.S. Treasuries and German Bund
futures .
Oil traded above $114, although the upside was capped as the
market awaited a bundle of data from the United States for an
update on the progress of the economic recovery.
Brent crude LCOc1 gained 1.8 percent while U.S. crude
CLc1 was 0.4 percent higher at $89.3.
(Additional Reporting by Atul Prakash, William James and Neal
Armstrong)