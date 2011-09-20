GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities recover from Italy downgrade hit

| LONDON, Sept 20
LONDON, Sept 20 Negative reaction to Standard &
Poor's downgrading of Italian debt was short-lived on financial
markets on Tuesday, with European shares up strongly and Wall
Street for a solid start.
The euro also recovered from earlier losses.
Investors took some comfort in struggling Greece paying a
coupon on its debt and reports that the European Central Bank
had been buying Italian debt.
Traders said the relative strength in Europe was also a
reaction to falls in the previous session on markets that have
been extremely volatile.
Investors remained on edge about Greece's rickety finances,
French banking stress and the next step by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to try to ignite the U.S. economy.
But world stocks as measured by MSCI were up
a third of a percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
gained 1.2 percent. That took the European index's
losses down to 17 percent this year.
Louise Cooper of BGC Partners said it was just another sign
of market volatility.
"It is not an environment where people are going in and
taking hugely aggressive positions, volatility is so scary it is
not like people are piling in," she said.
Volume on the FTSEurofirst were only 33 percent of its
90-day daily average.
S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and
kept its outlook negative, surprising markets which have been
speculating on a downgrade from rival Moody's but not S&P.
It said the outlook for growth was worsening and there was
little sign that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's fractious
centre-right government could respond effectively.
Under mounting pressure to cut its 1.9 trillion euro debt
pile, Italy's government pushed a 59.8 billion euro austerity
plan through parliament last week, pledging to balance its
budget by 2013.
The downgrade underlined the poor state of euro zone
finances and the fragility of attempts to fix it.
Focus was also on Greece, which must shrink its public
sector to avoid running out of money within weeks. But sentiment
was lifted when Greece fully paid two bond coupons amounting to
769 million euros ($1.04 billion).
Core euro zone bonds were flat.
FED AHEAD
The euro rose slightly against the dollar and yen,
recovering from losses due to the Italy rating cuts, but was
still seen at risk of more selling from investors worried about
the euro zone crisis.
"Throughout most of the crisis, the euro had a bid tone to
it. It was trading nicely," Chris Probyn, chief economist at
State Street Global Advisors, told a Reuters briefing in London.
"Suddenly, the bid has evaporated," he said, referring to
the recent downwards trend.
The fact that the euro was holding up may relate in part to
investors bracing for a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, with an eye on what policymakers will do to ignite the
faltering U.S. economy.
The Fed has a stubbornly high 9.1 percent U.S. unemployment
rate to consider as well as the euro zone turmoil and is
expected to begin shifting the composition of its balance sheet
to weight it more heavily with longer-term securities.
"Operation Twist", as it has been dubbed, implies selling
shorter-term debt or letting it mature and reinvesting in
long-term bonds. But any hint it will go further to boost
liquidity in the U.S. economy would hit the dollar.
Prices of 10-year U.S. Treasuries were slightly
lower heading into the U.S. trading day.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)