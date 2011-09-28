GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm ahead of new Greek talks

| LONDON, Sept 28
losses on Wednesday and Wall Street looked set for gains after
the European Union confirmed negotiators would return to Greece
this week to discuss issuing its next tranche of aid.
It was the latest in a series of headlines which have not
changed the overall picture in the euro zone crisis, but
underline the jittery nature of markets which are ebbing and
flowing -- often without any clear justification.
It has been widely expected that the EU, IMF and European
Central Bank would eventually approve the release of money
Greece needs to avoid default but the announcement added to
hopes of broader progress in dealing with the crisis.
"The market has obviously got enthusiastic about discussions
about the European Financial Stability Fund," said Andrea
Williams, fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
"But we are a long way from it being concluded."
World stocks as measured by MSCI were up 0.2
percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
particularly volatile, opening sharply lower but later trading
up around 0.1 percent.
Equity markets have rallied over the past few sessions on
expectations that European officials will aggressively tackle
the debt crisis in its peripheral economies, notably Greece, by
boosting the euro zone's 440 billion euro rescue fund (EFSF).
Many analysts have stressed markets may be expecting too
much for policymakers to come up with a definitive plan in the
next few weeks, and indeed it is hard to find traders in Europe
who actually subscribe to such a view.
An increase in the EFSF faces opposition in Germany and
there are signs of a split within the currency bloc over the
terms of Greece's next bailout.
The European index has lost more than 16 percent this year.
Japan's Nikkei earlier closed flat.
EURO LEVELS
The euro extended gains, hitting a one-week high against the
dollar, after the Commission announcement.
It rose as high as $1.36909, according to EBS data,
surpassing Tuesday's high of $1.3668.
"The market seems to have a belief that Europe is facing up
to the problems and it's risk back on," a London-based trader
said.
Core euro zone debt was lower with yields rising.
Demand for German government bonds in a five-year sale was
weak, although they were sold at a yield of just 1.22 percent
compared with 2.16 percent in the previous auction.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by Anna Willard)