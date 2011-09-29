GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks, euro off highs after German vote

* European stocks, euro give up gains
* German parliament passes bill to beef up euro rescue fund
* Clears first of many hurdles towards a crisis solution
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 29 European shares and the euro
pared modest gains on Thursday as relief from German
parliamentary approval of new powers for the euro zone's rescue
fund proved short-lived and markets refocused on broader
concerns linked to the region's debt crisis.
Lawmakers in Berlin backed a beefed-up bailout fund by a
large majority in what was Chancellor Angela Merkel's biggest
test since she took power six years ago, one she passed without
needing to rely on opposition parties.
That eased worries of a politically damaging rebellion
against Merkel within the ruling coalition, but pressure on euro
zone policymakers to frame a much stronger response to the
crisis remains acute, amid doubts whether German politicians
have any appetite left to extend the rescue fund even further.
"As expected, the German parliament has voted through the
EFSF," said Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners.
"However this is just a step in a very long journey to an (as
yet) unknown destination."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was down 0.2 percent at 925.14 points, having risen
immediately after news of the German vote. Their losses also
pulled world stocks as measured by the MSCI index
lower.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones
DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 up 0.4 to 0.5 percent.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at around $1.3613, but
slipped from around $1.3678 after the bill was passed.
MORE HURDLES
More hurdles towards an effective solution to the debt
crisis remain in place, with the threat of a Greek default very
much on the horizon.
Talks between the European Union, IMF and Athens on the next
aid tranche on Thursday will see if Greece has done enough to
avoid running out of cash.
Despite the latest bounce, the euro has lost nearly 7
percent against the dollar this quarter, hammered by mounting
worries over the prospect of a Greek default and constant
bickering by policymakers.
"Beyond this vote nothing has changed and we're awaiting a
more comprehensive response from euro zone policymakers," said
Lee Hardman, currency analyst at BTM-UFJ. "The relief rally in
the euro over the past week has been built on unsustainable
foundations."
The failure to find a definitive solution to the crisis has
led to worries about contagion engulfing bigger euro zone
economies like Italy and Spain and triggered concerns about the
health of the European banking system.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 briefly fell after the vote
in a volatile trading session but was last higher on the day at
135.92.
"I think it's overly optimistic to think that the whole
crisis is over and therefore the safe-haven status of the Bund
is lost. I wouldn't expect to see the Bund yield much higher
than where we are in the short term," said Elisabeth Afseth,
fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.
