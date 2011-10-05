GLOBAL MARKETS-EU banks pledge, IMF comments lift stocks, euro

* EU signals on bank recapitalisation boost stocks, commods
* Euro up vs dollar after IMF comments on Italy, Spain bonds
* Market anxious for details of plan for banks - analyst
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Oct 5 European shares and key
commodities bounced on Wednesday after ministers agreed to shore
up euro zone banks against the spreading debt crisis and an IMF
director said the fund might offer support by buying Spanish and
Italian bonds.
The euro recovered from losses against the dollar after the
International Monetary Fund's European Department Director
Antonio Borges said it could invest in peripheral debt alongside
the euro zone bailout fund.
World stocks and commodities including Brent crude had
slumped in recent sessions on mounting concerns that a debt
default by Greece could trigger a banking crisis that would
aggravate a worldwide economic slowdown.
Overnight, France and Belgium rescued financial services
group Dexia -- heavily exposed to Greek loans and the
first European lender to have to be bailed out because of the
debt crisis.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn told the Financial Times on Tuesday the region's finance
ministers, who have hitherto rejected any concerted bank
recapitalisation, had a new sense of urgency.
The Dexia rescue also suggested policymakers had become more
aware of the seriousness of the threat -- reflected in a
three-notch downgrade of Italy by rating agency Moody's
overnight -- and that shift in sentiment helped European
equities to recover on Wednesday.
Some analysts remained sceptical, however.
"This rally may not last. Lots of stocks look cheap. We need
a strategy for resolving the sovereign debt crisis in the euro
zone. We need a strategy to get on top of the U.S. debt
problem," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley,
said.
"Until we get answers, the market can stay cheap. Economic
authorities in Europe have continually failed to come up with a
robust policy. Now they're in the last-chance saloon."
Shares were also underpinned by IMF director Borges'
comments on Italian and Spanish bonds.
U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 rose 0.6 to
0.8 percent, indicating a firm start on Wall Street after a late
rally on Thursday pushed the S&P 500 index to its largest
gain in more than a week.
The STOXX Europe 600 share index advanced 2.2
percent, with banking shares up 2.7 percent. Dexia
gained 5.1 percent after losing more than one-third of its value
in the previous four sessions.
The pan-European share index, which has lost 19 percent so
far this year, carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 8.8 versus the S&P 500's 10.7 and Japan's TOPIX index's
11.4, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Italy's share benchmark put on 1.9 percent,
shrugging off the ratings cut that brought Moody's into line
with peer S&P, which cut the country by one notch to single-A
last month.
Moody's cited a "material increase" in funding risks for
euro zone countries with high levels of debt and warning that
further downgrades were possible.
Adding to the underlying gloom, the euro zone's private
sector shrank for the first time in two years in September,
contracting faster than first reported as new business dried up
while the debt crisis cut expectations for the future to
two-year lows, surveys showed on Wednesday.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3361 though was
down 0.1 percent at 102.41 yen . The dollar was
off 0.9 percent against a basket of major currencies.
Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds
rose 4.9 basis points to 5.546 percent, while those on 10-year
benchmark German Bunds rose 8.1 basis points to
1.803 percent after falling in the previous three sessions.
DETAILS, DETAILS, DETAILS
Many in the foreign exchange market remained firmly negative
on the euro, and analysts said if investors sensed that European
policymakers continued to drag their feet in solving the debt
problems, the common currency could fall more.
Still, while the euro is down 5.6 percent against the yen
and 1.9 percent versus the Swiss franc this year, it has lost
only 0.1 percent against the dollar.
"At this point, there's just been news of discussions about
a possible bank recapitalisations, there's no details yet," said
Kasper Kirkegaard, currency strategist at Danske in Copenhagen.
"There's a high risk of a further sell-off if we don't get
details on this soon."
World stocks measured by MSCI All-Country World Index
put on 0.8 percent, after hitting a 15-month low
the previous session.
Asian shares outside of Japan added 0.6
percent, though Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent.
Copper rose 1.6 percent to trade above $6,900 a
tonne, snapping a five-day losing streak, and Brent crude
LCOc1 added 1.3 percent to above $101 a barrel after a
three-session losing run, while gold eased 0.8 percent.
