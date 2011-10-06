GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks keep firm tone after BoE, eyes on Trichet

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 6 World stocks kept a firmer tone on
Thursday after the Bank of England surprised the market by
launching a fresh round of monetary easing this month, before
cutting gains as the European Central Bank left interest rates
on hold.
The euro hit the day's low and German government bonds rose
after the ECB held interest rates at 1.5 percent, disappointing
some who had expected a cut in borrowing costs this month.
Such expectations grew after the Bank of England pledged to
buy a a bigger-than-expected 75 billion pounds in assets to
bolster the UK economy -- a move that pushed
sterling to a 14-month low against the dollar.
Investors are now focusing on ECB President Jean-Claude
Trichet's news conference at 1230 GMT -- his last, and at which
he is expected to announce a set of fresh liquidity measures to
help banks.
Growing hopes that policymakers would take coordinated steps
to support European banks, under threat from the impact of a
possible Greek debt default, kept the underlying tone positive
for risky assets.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso proposed a
coordinated recapitalisation of banks to restore confidence,
while the European Banking Authority said it was examining the
resilience of lenders' capital positions .
Optimism over near-term policy measures -- both from
politicians and central banks -- are helping investors to take a
break from a sell-off triggered by growing concerns about the
damage to the banks from any Greek sovereign default.
"It's a good injection of capital. We now just need to see a
coordinated effort from the rest of Europe to sort out the
recapitalisation of European banks and it should form a decent
base to move forward," said IG Index sales trader Yusuf Heusen.
"It takes away quite lot of risk. This is positive for the
market."
The MSCI world equity index rose 1 percent,
off the day's highs, having hit a 15-month low earlier this
week. The index is now around 6 percent above that point.
U.S. stock futures were up 0.1 percent SPc1, pointing to a
slightly higher open on Wall Street.
European stocks rose 1 percent and emerging stocks
added 2.6 percent.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies. The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.3264.
"The ECB is now likely to prepare an interest rate cut
within the next four months, by March at the latest," said
Berenberg Bank economist Holger Schmieding.
Sterling hit a 14-month low of $1.5270 after the BoE
announcement.
Bund futures FGBLc1 erased earlier losses to rise 17 ticks
on the day.
The cost of insuring peripheral euro zone debt against
default fell earlier. Five-year credit default swaps on Italian
government debt fell 18 basis points to 450 bps, according to
data monitor Markit.
Equivalent CDS prices fell for Spain, Portugal and Belgium.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 gained 0.7 percent to $80.28 a barrel.
