GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro jump on U.S. jobs growth

LONDON Oct 7 Stronger than expected U.S. employment data sent world stocks and the euro higher on Friday, as fears of a fresh recession eased amid heightened hopes for a stronger policy response to euro zone instability.

World stocks rose nearly 1 percent, on track for an over 2.5-percent rise on the week, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares shrugged off early weakness to jump 1.3 percent.

U.S. stock markets looked set for a stronger start, with S&P 500 index futures SPc1 rising 1 percent.

Boosted by private-sector job growth, non-farm payrolls rose 103,000, exceeding expectations for a 60,000 rise. But the unemployment rate held steady at 9.1 percent.

"It's a breath of fresh air and should allow the risk recovery we've had this week to continue... All in all, it suggests a continuation of the risk recovery and that the U.S. will outperform other developed economies. That means the dollar should weaken and the yen crosses should move higher as people take on more risk," said Brian Dolan, Chief Strategist at Forex.com in New Jersey.

Earlier, German data showed industry output in the European giant dropping 1 percent in August, a smaller than expected decline.

The euro, which has fallen back from a 2011 peak near $1.50 in May, rose a $1.3479 , after jumping from a low of $1.3240 on Thursday.

Hopes of a more robust policy response to the two-year-old euro zone sovereign debt crisis were boosted this week after the European Union's pledge to present a plan for a coordinated recapitalisation of its banks.

Aggressive liquidity measures unveiled Thursday by the European Central Bank (ECB) to help lenders facing straitened wholesale funding conditions further emboldened risk appetite. (Additional reporting by Americas Economics and Markets Desk; Editing by Toby Chopra)