GLOBAL MARKETS-Hope for euro deal, China growth lift stocks

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 24 World stocks gained on Monday as
investors bet on a positive outcome to the euro zone crisis
talks and took comfort from signs that China's economy may not
be in as much danger as feared.
The euro was weaker, however, having reversed earlier gains,
and there was demand for core long-term euro zone debt. Wall
Street looked set to open flat to slightly lower.
Investors appeared to be giving euro zone leaders the
benefit of the doubt in their attempts to reach a comprehensive
agreement on fixing the euro zone debt crisis.
Some progress was made in Brussels over the weekend, with
agreements near on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage
the European Union's EFSF rescue fund to try to stop bond market
contagion.
But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses
private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
"We're still waiting for the comprehensive crisis plan and
divisions remain, but it looks like we're getting close to the
deal on EFSF leveraging and bank recapitalisation," said a
senior trader at a major Japanese bank.
Also of importance to investor sentiment was a rise in
China's flash purchasing managers' index, suggesting that
manufacturing in the world's second-largest economy expanded
moderately in October after three months of contraction.
This will have eased fears that China's economy is heading
for a hard landing, one of the major concerns for global
investors along with the euro zone crisis and the slowdown in
the United States.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was up
half a percent, off its session highs, with emerging market
shares climbing 2.2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gained 0.2
percent. Earlier, Japan's Nikkei added 1.9 percent.
EURO FIRM
The euro was volatile, at one point hitting a six-week high
of $1.3955 versus the dollar, but later slipping.
It was at around $1.3840 . This compares with a
nine-month low plumbed earlier this month at $1.3145 and traders
said it was likely to keep its positive tone at least until the
next summit.
The strong Japanese yen, meanwhile, is causing some concern
for Japanese officials.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday that Japan will
take decisive action on excessive and speculative forex moves.
He said that the dollar below 76 yen did not reflect
economic fundamentals.
Core German government bond prices rose, with investors
concerned about a lack of agreement on Greek debt writedowns.
Private sector participants seemed to be willing to take a
40 percent loss on their Greek debt holdings, while euro zone
leaders wanted a 50 to 60 percent loss.
At the same time analysts broadly view the 40 percent figure
that the private sector is proposing as insufficient to bring
Greece's debt levels back towards sustainable levels.
"They are just patching up (the Greek debt problems) but the
underlying problems are huge," one trader said.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)