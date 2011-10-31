CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Commodities pull shares down as dlr spikes vs yen

(Corrects quote in 6th paragraph to refer to long yen/short
dollar positions)
* MSCI equity index falls 1.2 pct as strong dollar hurts
commodities
* U.S. equities seen opening lower following four weeks of
gains
* Dollar rises over 4 pct vs yen after Japanese intervention
* Traders say more intervention likely needed for impact to
last
* U.S. crude futures shed 0.8 pct; Spot gold falls over 1
pct
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 31 World equities fell on Monday
after commodity shares were hit by a stronger dollar which
jumped in the wake of Japanese intervention to weaken the yen,
while returning doubts over the EU's plan to solve the debt
crisis added to the cautious tone.
U.S. crude futures CLc1 also fell, by 0.8 percent, as the
dollar hit a three-month high, making commodities priced in the
greenback more expensive for investors holding other currencies,
cooling demand.
Japan sold the yen for the second time in less than three
months, saying it intervened unilaterally to counter speculative
moves that were hurting the economy.
The dollar, which had fallen to a record low of 75.31 yen
earlier in Asian trade, rose more than 4 percent against
to as high as 79.55 yen . It was up 2.9 percent at 77.96
yen with traders saying more intervention would likely be needed
for a more durable impact.
The dollar has come under pressure as investors cautiously
returned to riskier assets such as equities after Europe's
leaders laid out a basic framework to tackle the sovereign debt
crisis last week.
"The focus is to make it as painful as possible to hold long
yen/short dollar positions," said Sebastien Galy, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
"If dollar/yen continues to go aggressively lower then the
Japanese authorities will feel the need to intervene again".
Tokyo's latest move since its record selling of 4.5 trillion
yen ($59.4 billion) on Aug. 4 followed weeks of warnings by
officials that intervention was possible given the yen's
strength.
Traders said the size of Monday's action could be as large
or larger than previous interventions while analysts said it
could be difficult for authorities to maintain the rise in
dollar/yen as Japanese exporters may sell into the dollar's
rally to step up their currency hedging.
The euro, meanwhile, gave up most of last week's gains on
the dollar's broad-based advance. It was last 1 percent down at
$1.400 , retreating further from a seven-week high around
$1.4247 last Thursday following news of the debt rescue plan.
It still looked set to end the month up nearly 5 percent for
its best monthly performance in just over a year, but
speculation about a possible interest rate cut on Thursday by
the European Central Bank could limit its upside for now.
The dollar could also come under pressure with Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke likely to repeat his
disappointment at the pace of economic recovery when the Fed
ends its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN DEBT PLAN DOUBTS
Equities gave back some of last week's gains as the decline
in metal prices on a firmer dollar hit mining stocks and banking
shares came under renewed selling.
U.S. equities were set to open lower after four weeks of
gains, with S&P index futures .SPc1 losing 0.9 percent and the
Dow Jones Industrial average futures DJc1 down 0.7 percent.
The MSCI world equity index fell 1.2
percent, pulling back from its highest levels in nearly three
months hit last week as the European plan to resolve the debt
crisis spurred a relief rally.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.3
percent lower, after rising 4.1 percent last week, while
emerging stocks shed 0.85 percent.
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, a strategist at Charles Stanley, said
doubts about the euro zone plan were also weighing on equities.
"Last week we saw a huge rise in equity markets largely on the
revelation of a structure of a plan, with no detail on the
funding," he said.
Japan told the head of Europe's bailout fund on Monday that
it would continue to buy its bonds, but, like fellow potential
investor China, did not commit to putting cash into a mooted
special purpose vehicle to enhance the rescue fund's
firepower.
U.S. and German government bond prices advanced as
peripheral euro zone government debt came under renewed pressure
on ebbing euphoria over Europe's crisis-fighting plan.
"For all the talk of a comprehensive plan, we haven't yet
had anything that can be implemented," said Gary Jenkins, head
of fixed income at Evolution Securities.
Italian 10-year government bond yields climbed back above 6
percent to levels last seen August before the ECB stepped in to
buy Spanish and Italian debt in the secondary market.
Scepticism over whether the struggling government of Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi can deliver vital fiscal reforms has
drawn Italy into the heart of the crisis, driving its borrowing
costs up. German Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped more than a full
point to 134.85.
The past week's meeting of euro zone leaders left unclear
how the fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility -- was
to increase its firepower, a key part of the agreement.
Investors are wary that a summit this week of leaders from
the world's 20 leading economies may disappoint with a lack of
further details on plans for the rescue fund.
The meeting will also be watched for coordinated efforts or
pledges to help stabilise world financial markets, which have
been battered this year by the euro zone debt crisis and a
slowing world economy.
Spot gold prices fell more than 1 percent as the spike in
the dollar spooked precious metals investors. Spot gold
was last about 1 percent down at $1,723.59, having dropped
nearly 2 percent earlier.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, Kirsten Donovan and
Brian Gorman; Editing by Toby Chopra)