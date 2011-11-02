GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe calmer after storm; U.S. futures up pre-Fed

* Stocks inch up after steep Greece-related declines

* U.S. stock futures up as Fed eyed

* Bund futures erase part of recent sharp gains

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Nov 2 European shares inched higher on Wednesday and core government bonds fell as markets roiled earlier this week by Greece's referendum plan took stock ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that may presage more monetary easing.

Greek prime minister George Papandreou won the backing of his cabinet on Wednesday to hold a referendum on a 130 billion euro bailout package, a decision that had sent markets into a tailspin.

Papandreou will later face the leaders of France and Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes before a G20 summit of major world economies to push for quick implementation of the bailout deal.

Rejection of the package could lead to a disorderly default for Greece with knock-on effects for European banks which hold Greek debt, a prospect that sliced more than 6 percent from the MSCI world equity index in the space of two days this week.

The referendum news wiped out all the gains made after euro zone leaders last week agreed a deal to help indebted peripheral nations.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 90 ticks to 137.74 on Wednesday after nearly three full points of gains in an extreme bout of risk aversion the previous session.

"The fears about the fate of the banking system remain high, as Greece's membership to the European Union is in the balance. Without the bailout plan, the country will go bankrupt," Sebastien Barthelemi, analyst at Louis Capital Markets in Paris, said.

Euro zone leaders are hoping large emerging economies like China will invest in the bloc's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

China's official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary published on Wednesday the unexpected referendum call risked creating financial panic and spreading debt problems if Greeks turned down the bailout deal.

While not necessarily representing the official view in Beijing, the Xinhua piece showed that cash-rich China is deeply wary about exposure to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

EFSF BOND DELAY

In a further sign of lack of market confidence in the rescue deal, the launch of a 10-year EFSF bond was no longer expected to go ahead today, one of the lead managers told Thomson Reuters news service IFR.

"The last couple of days have been terrible and had they gone ahead with the deal, it could have been viewed as desperation," the banker said.

In addition, the downturn in euro zone manufacturing in October was even deeper than previously reported, according to business surveys on Wednesday.

European stocks rose 0.1 percent by 1245 GMT, recovering early losses ahead of the U.S. open.

U.S. stock futures SPc1 rose 6.1 points and world stocks gained 0.15 percent as investors looked to the outcome of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting starting later on Wednesday.

The FOMC could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing, even if it refrains from any new stimulus just yet.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 rose 1.11 percent to $110.76 a barrel, boosted by the Fed hopes.

The euro rose 0.6 percent against the softer dollar , which was also down 0.44 percent against a basket of currencies and 0.3 percent against the yen at just above 78 .

Japan sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen on Monday, driving the greenback from a record low of around 75.31 yen to a high of 79.55 yen.

(Additional reporting by Helene Durand and Blaise Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)