GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities jump on ECB cut, Greek vote doubts

LONDON Nov 3 Chaos over Greece's role in the euro zone swept financial markets on Thursday with early losses in stocks and the euro turning to hefty gains on hopes Athens might ditch its referendum plans.

A surprise interest rate cut from the European Central Bank added to the mix, boosting stocks and setting Wall Street up for more gains.

It added to comments from U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday, who tried to soothe market tensions by promising to do more if necessary to boost the U.S. economy.

The ECB, meeting for the first time under new president Mario Draghi, cut rates by 25 basis points.

Speculation, meanwhile, that Prime Minister George Papandreou would resign was widespread, a move that would mean a new government and a reversal of plans for a plebiscite that could lead to a disorderly default by Greece on its bonds.

The threat of a Greek default and exit from the euro hung over a meeting of G20 leaders after France and Germany made it clear that Athens must decide urgently whether it wants to stay in the 12-year-old currency bloc.

The prospect that Greece might dump the referendum idea and the ECB move lifted stocks.

World stocks as measured by MSCI were up 0.4 percent after earlier being sharply lower.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 soared 2.2 percent after initially losing around 1 percent.

"People are thinking Papandreou's government falls and therefore the referendum is postponed, but it's obviously wishful thinking because it doesn't fix any issues," said one trader at a European investment bank.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

For investors, the referendum has raised the spectre of a disorderly default on Greek debt with the real threat being a spillover into other countries, notably Italy.

"There is massive uncertainty. Is Greece going to come out of the euro?" said Andrea Williams. who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.

"We are trying to avoid exposure to domestic Europe, we were concerned about European growth anyway, but now it is going to be absolutely dreadful. We are trying to avoid anything with over-exposure to Italy and Spain."

The euro recovered earlier losses, but was considered vulnerable as a result of the uncertainty about Greece remaining in the bloc.

It was at $1.37 , off its highs but above its low of $1.3656.

The premiums investors have to pay to hold Italian and French 10-year government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to their highest in the euro era. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, Joanne Frearson and Simon Jessop; editing by Stephen Nisbet, Ron Askew)