CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-European bond stress eases, ECB seen supporting

(Changes day to Wednesday in first paragraph)
By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent
LONDON Nov 16 Pressure eased on Europe's
government debt market on Wednesday, with Italian borrowing
costs back below the 7 percent level viewed as unsustainable
after the European Central Bank was seen buying up bonds.
Equity markets were generally lower, although European
shares firmed, and the euro itself hit a one-month low
against both the dollar and the Japenese yen.
Italian 10-year bond yields were at 6.85
percent, having peaked well above 7 percent on Tuesday, the
level generally viewed as requiring an outside bailout.
Traders said the ECB was behind the move. "They're heavily
in on Italy and Spain, 2-10 years," one bond trader said.
Contagion from the weakest debt-ridden euro zone economies
such as Greece into bigger ones such as Italy, Spain and even
France is now the dominant fear for global investors.
It is no pandemic yet, but yields have been rising sharply
almost across the board, with France now firmly in the firing
line, suggesting the steps taken by policymakers and governments
to contain the debt crisis have been nowhere near enough.
Investors question the ability of debt-ridden euro zone
countries such as Italy to do what it takes to reverse their
economic decline and the long-term willingness of the European
Central Bank to act forcefully enough to end the crisis.
Up to now, it has bought bonds intermittently and only in
sufficient size to stem sharp sell-offs.
"They (the ECB) don't seem to want to use the ammunition
that's required to stop this at the moment," another bond trader
said, asking not to be named.
Attention is turning to France, one of the core euro zone
countries, but with a large debt to GDP ratio. Yields on French
10-year bonds are at 3.62 percent, having traded around 2.5
percent only two months ago.
If it succumbed, the entire euro project would be in peril.
French yields are way below crisis levels but still around 2
percentage points higher than German equivalents, a euro era
record.
"We now have to ask ourselves: what if a state goes
bankrupt? What if a state gets out of the euro zone?" said
Bertrand Lamielle, head of asset management at Paris-based
B*Capital.
WEAKER EURO
World shares were generally lower with the MSCI all-country
world index off a quarter of a percent.
European shares managed to put in modest gains, however,
after opening lower. The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6
percent.
"This market is not about macro or micro data, it's all
about sovereign bond yields. The apostles of the value style
have been saying for 18 months: 'stocks are cheap'. They look
cheap indeed, but the focus is elsewhere," Lamielle said.
The macroeconomic picture, framed by the debt crisis, is not
robust. Data on Tuesday showed the economy of the 17-nation euro
zone barely grew in the third quarter. ECB President Mario
Draghi has predicted the currency bloc will be in a mild
recession by the end of the year.
The euro slipped to a fresh one-month low against the dollar
and the yen.
The common currency fell as far as $1.3437, its
lowest level in more than a month, after the French bond yield
spread over benchmark German bunds hit its euro-era high.
It was later flat on the day at $1.353.
"While it is clear that the data in the U.S. is improving,
European concerns far outweigh at present," said David Scutt, a
trader at Arab Bank Australia in Sydney.
"Markets are clearly expecting a circuit breaker to
alleviate pressure on periphery bond yields. If no announcement
is forthcoming in the days ahead, one suspects that the
situation could unravel fairly quickly."
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Blaise
Robinson; editing by Mike Peacock)